Acquisition of MovieWeb.com and TvWeb.com by Valnet Inc. | Business





MONTREAL – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 10, 2021– Valnet Inc. (or “Valnet”) has successfully completed the acquisition of MovieWeb.com and TvWeb.com (collectively known as “MovieWeb”), from WatchR Media, Inc. Over the years, MovieWeb has consistently maintained its status as a premier online destination for movie and TV lovers, providing the latest news and information on casting and development, release dates, trailers, interviews and music videos. According to WatchR Media, Inc. President and President Brandon Calder: As one of the premier online destinations for film and media information, MovieWeb has been, for more than two and a half decades, a trusted resource for moviegoers to discover and connect with the movies they’ve seen. they love and studios to reach the most avid moviegoers. . We are incredibly proud and grateful for the community of contributors and readers who have helped make MovieWeb and TvWeb the leading entertainment brands. We are delighted that the two sites are joining Valnet alongside several other leading online brands for film and entertainment. This acquisition is very complementary to Valnet’s portfolio of cinema / entertainment sites such as ScreenRant.com, Colider.com and CBR.com, which rank globally in terms of content, authority and visibility. About Valnet inc. Driven by passion and performance, the primary objective of Valnets is to create and distribute content daily to millions of users through our brands. With over 3 billion sessions and 20 billion views on Youtube, Valnet is a leading digital content investment company that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of leading publishing and studio assets. About MovieWeb MovieWeb.com has been online since 1995, making it one of the oldest digital publishers in the film / entertainment industry. In July, the site received more than 8 million unique visitors per month. Launch of WatchR Media TvWeb.com in 2013. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005360/en/ CONTACT: Rony Arzoumanian M&A Manager Contact: [email protected] | 514-497-7787 Website: valnetinc.com KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER ENTERTAINMENT INTERNET FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGES ONLINE TV AND RADIO GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Valnet inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/10/2021 10:30 a.m. / DISC: 09/10/2021 10:32 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005360/en

