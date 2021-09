Spike Lee’s “25th Hour” incorporated 9/11 attacks – The Hollywood Reporter

Twenty years later, Hollywood still doesn’t know how to best tackle 9/11. The attacks inspired ultra-realistic reconstructions (2006’s United 93), disaster films (World Trade Center, also from 2006) and family dramas on a smaller scale (2011 Extremely loud and incredibly close), with varying success. The first studio film to feature the worst terrorist act in history did so out of sheer necessity. 25th hour, which debuted 15 months after the attacks on December 16, 2002, was a Spike Lee film from a screenplay by David Benioff, based on his novel The 25th hour. In 2001, Benioff, who would experience great commercial success as HBO’s co-showrunner Game Of Thrones, published his first book, on the last 24 hours of freedom of a convicted drug dealer before going to prison for seven years. He attracted attention; Lee was particularly drawn to a passage – known as “the fucking monologue” – in which the protagonist unleashes a racist and homophobic rant against New York’s five boroughs. THR called the “25th hour” “exceptionally aimless” in its December 20, 2002 review, but “is palpably in the post-September period.” 11th New York.

Hollywood journalist The film Touchstone Pictures had already been cast (Edward Norton in drug dealer, Succession‘s Brian Cox as a father and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman as a childhood friend) and was in preproduction when the Towers fell. Lee decided to incorporate the attacks into his film, finding that Manhattan’s gloomy vibe complemented the already dismal material. September 11 is only mentioned indirectly – a line on a firefighter friend who died here, a mention of the dangerous air quality there. For a long haunting shot, set in a condo overlooking Ground Zero, Lee points his camera at the ashy footprints of the World Trade Center, at a tiny tractor dragging its teeth through the wreckage. A seemingly insurmountable amount of work remained to be done. The result is that 25th hourr is not so much a movie In regards to 9/11 because it is a living and breathing document of this moment. It was an act of profound evil that changed the world, but it touched New Yorkers like Lee, whose most recent effort, the HBO docuseries, most deeply. New York Epicenters 11 / 9-2021½, explores the unique resilience of the inhabitants of this city. This story first appeared in the September 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

