Film Review: Respect Tries To Capture Aretha Franklin’s Astonishing Talent | Entertainment News

As soon as they got to speak, the films celebrated the musical experience, whether it was a single strategically placed song in a movie, original sheet music worthy of consideration alongside great classical music, or full steam ahead Broadway style. musicals of which there have been hundreds.

One of the best singing performances I have seen in a movie occurs in The Blues Brothers from 1980. During the epic parade of entertaining shenanigans movies, Aretha Franklin, the soul queen herself , appears as the character of Mrs. Murphy, wife of Matt Guitar Murphy. She runs a soul food restaurant with her husband and warns him in song that he better not even consider joining Jake and Elwood Blues to help them in their project to raise funds for the orphanage where they are. were bred.

The song Franklin sings is called Think, and his performance rocks the screen and brings the house down. I loved it the first time I saw it, and I loved it every time I saw it. Franklin’s power and passion hint at his unwavering greatness.

This brings me to Respect, the new theatrical biopic that attempts to tell the life story of Miss Aretha Franklin.

Many Hollywood studio films about famous singers usually follow a formula that takes us from childhood to legend with stops between the ups and downs of people’s lives. What makes a movie so successful is how essential those saves are and how they get mixed up in the factual card game.

The trap for filmmakers is the possibility that their film becomes too episodic. Respect hangs over the wings of the wonderful music created by Franklin. Jennifer Hudson is spectacular when she sings. When called upon to play Franklin’s life, she and the movie falter. Not enough to completely derail what was looking, but just enough to make what was looking less imposing.

When she’s not singing, Hudson is forced to play what director Liesl Tommy and screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson have deemed essential to tell audiences about Franklin. They have selected events and times, and not all choices are necessary. Worse, what is chosen and how they are shown is sometimes cliché. Plus, Tommy and Wilson let their efforts go as if they were watching episodic TV. It becomes boring. It’s safe to assume that people didn’t choose to pay for tickets to something akin to True Hollywood Story.

The rhythms of Arethas’ life she chooses indicate that director Tommy wanted to cram as much as possible into the laborious 2 hours and 25 minutes she could. Screenwriter Wilson doesn’t have a strong grip on the elements of Franklin’s life she wants to examine. Yes, what we were seeing may be true, but the way it is presented falters.

Many of the jarring notes of Franklin’s life are made piecemeal: a father also his promoter (heavily played by Forest Whitaker), who had him played as a child for company whether she liked it or not, severe bouts of intermittent alcoholism, and her deceptively charming and physically abusive first husband (categorically played by Marlon Wayans).

Franklin gave birth to a son when she was just 12 years old. Do the director and screenwriter really believe this wasn’t a hot topic of conversation in the Franklin House?

One of the facets of Respect that intrigued me is the fact that Franklin took years to discover its distinctive sound. There is clearly more to be said, and I was eager to learn more, but that too is truncated in the film.

Another aspect of the film is downright bogus. We’re led to believe that legendary jazz singer Dinah Washington (an excellent Mary J. Blige) went ballistic and screaming diva mode when she heard Franklin sing Washington’s signature Unforgettable at a small club. It never happened. Who made Washington angry by singing her famous hit song while she was present? He was another jazz legend, Etta James. Therefore, it is ridiculous and misguided to put this episode, which many people know, in Respect.

There is a truly electric sequence in the biopic that highlights how blurry the other sections are. When Franklin sings I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Loved You) in a recording studio in Alabama, she dares to take control of the session. The band is white. It is the deep south. She towers over the piano and sings a stunning version of the song. The screen crackles with energy.

In addition to Hudson, Whitaker and Blige, solid performances are also delivered by Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, the manager of Atlantic Records whose label helped make Aretha an international sensation, and by Tituss Burgess, in as pianist Reverend James Cleveland, who is present on the live recording of Amazing Grace, the 1972 gospel album that made Franklin a legend. In 2019, I praised Amazing Grace, which is the awesome documentary about the recording session.

Respect works as well as it can given the setting used to tell its story. Hudson sells the songs, until the film unveils the real Aretha Franklin at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors singing You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman. She is extraordinary. You instantly realize that Franklin deserved a better movie.

Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI News Network. Contact him at [email protected]