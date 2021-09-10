NFL, Team Nickelodeon for Weekly Highlights Show – The Hollywood Reporter





Nickelodeon takes NFL programming further. Viacom Cable Release CBS and CBS Sports will launch a weekly football highlights show, NFL Slimetime, September 15. Nickelodeon will also broadcast a wildcard playoff game in January for the second year in a row; the channel got good marks for its first NFL TV show earlier this year. “Our coverage of the NFL wild Card game has literally been a game-changer in so many ways, and the sensational response has absolutely proven that there is a huge demand for sports content with the kind of kids and family perspective that only one Nickelodeon can deliver, ”said Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Nickelodeon and director of children and family content for Paramount + (and newly appointed president and CEO of Paramount Pictures). “In this next step in our great partnership with the NFL and CBS Sports, we will raise the bar even further and help innovate in sports programming to bring the whole family together for unique viewing experiences. “ NFL Slimetime will air at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, with CBS Mornings presenter and former NFL player Nate Burleson and Nick Young star Dylan, with teenage sports reporter Dylan Schefter (the daughter of ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter) serving correspondent. The half-hour show will feature ‘nickelodeon’ match highlights and footage, segments highlighting youth football, player interviews and appearances from other Nickelodeon personalities. Burleson commented on Nickelodeon’s alternate broadcast of a CBS Wild Card Game in January, which drew over 2 million viewers, making it the most-watched program on Nick for nearly four years. “With Nickelodeon, CBS Sports is cultivating the next generation of NFL fans,” said CBS Sports President Sean McManus. “Our first generic NFL card game on Nickelodeon was an exceptional demonstration of the power and ability of ViacomCBS to continue to reach a larger and younger audience. We’re excited to team up with the NFL and Nickelodeon this season, bringing kids and families a full season of unique and unprecedented NFL content, including our second edition of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon. NFL Media Executive Vice President and COO Hans Schroeder added, “We are delighted to continue our partnership with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to bring our game and content to young NFL fans and their families. families. Nickelodeon’s unique presentation of last year’s Wild Card Game was a success, and we look forward to another playoff airing this year and a new weekly show for family fun. Shawn Robbins, who produced the generic Nickelodeon card game, will be executive producer and showrunner of NFL Slimetime. The 2022 Generic Card Game is slated for release January 16 and will run alongside CBS’s traditional coverage of the game.

