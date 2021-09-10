Entertainment
9/11 Remembrance: Where to Catch Memorial Events in Utah This Weekend
UTAH (ABC4) – This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001, a day of tragedy that forever changed the course of American history.
This weekend, to commemorate the lost lives and heroic deeds that emerged during these darkest hours, commemorative events will be held across Utah.
If you’re interested in attending, here’s a list of the events taking place this weekend to commemorate September 11th.
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra – 9/11, meeting
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra will air a performance that airs Saturday morning at 8:46 a.m., when the first plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City in 2001.
The 30-minute show will be narrated by award-winning journalist Jane Clayson Johnson and a special encore performance will air on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Utah Healing Field 20th Anniversary – Sandy
This free event will take place all weekend starting with a classic car show and food vendors on Friday 9/10 and a ceremony on Saturday night 9/11, with a performance by the Utah Symphony and a flyby of the Air Strength.
The Healing Field Flag display will be open to the public daily until September 13. The display features over 3,000 flags honoring lost lives and is located outside Sandy’s Town Hall. Every night throughout the event, the US Sea Cadet Corps will be playing tap dancing.
20th Anniversary of September 11 Memorial – Tooele County
At 6:46 a.m. on Saturday, the Tooele Town Police Department will hold a flag raising ceremony and a countywide siren system will sound at that time.
In the evening, there will be a free first responder safety show at the Utah Motorsports campus with guest speakers from the city and military officials and fireworks.
Remembering September 11: Honoring First Responders and Their Families – St. George
To commemorate September 11, St George will be organize an event in the historic town square from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The day will feature guest speakers, a youth choir, and activities such as patriotic face painting and free rides. Prizes will be presented to first responders and their families throughout the morning.
9/11 – 20th anniversary commemorative ceremony – Park City
A silent procession will start at 7 a.m. from Park City Police Department to City Park Juvenile Hospital.
The procession will feature bagpipers, flag bearers, honor guards, and police and fire vehicles. The public is invited to take a walk during the event. There will then be a flag ceremony with speakers and a rifle honor guard.
9/11 Flag Remembrance Display – Riverton
A flag display will be on view at Riverton City Park until Sunday 9/12 in remembrance of the lives lost in the September 11 attacks. Educational plaques will be present, displaying facts about the tragic attacks.
Weber Remembers: The 9/11 Project – Weber County
Free exhibits, an immersive museum and live performances will be take place at the Weber County Fairgrounds Friday 9/10 and Saturday 9/11.
On Saturday, a Sunrise Fire Memorial will begin at Roy Fire Station # 31, Riverdale Fire Station # 41, and Weber Fire Station # 61.
Riders are invited to join a 10 a.m. motorcycle ride from Salt Lake City to the Ogden Amphitheater.
A firefighters’ commemorative ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. at the Fallen Firefighters of the Americas Memorial Park near the amphitheater.
20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks – Utah Valley University
Utah Valley University to commemorate September 11 with an exhibition by artist Frank McEntire titled Spontaneous Memorial as well as an interactive painting of the American flag. Flag painting takes place on 10/9 where students and community members can place their handprints using paint to create a large American flag.
The university’s think tank will host a National September 11 Memorial and Museum webinar with an exhibit on how to tackle Islamophobia. UVU employees will be on hand to answer questions and lead discussions.
September 11 remembrance display – University Square, Orem
A mural will be exhibited at the University Square throughout the month of September. The display is reminiscent of the 2,977 lives lost, with each star representing a person and the silver stars representing first responders.
9/11 Memorial Sculpture Exhibition – Utah State University Botanical Center, Kaysville
This permanent memorial features a bronze sculpture of a firefighter carrying a little girl in the center.
Around them is a wall plaque listing the names of the Utahns who died in service during 9/11. The wall also features artwork and poetry from children of Utah and honors a mother and daughter from Utah who died on American Airlines Flight 11 when it crashed into the World Trade Center.
