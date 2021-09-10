Actor Mike Colter to appear at Motor City Comic Con in October



(WXYZ) Actor Mike Colter will be attending this year’s Motor City Comic Con, which runs October 15-17 at the Suburban Collection Showplace. Colter, best known for his role as Luke Cage, will be in attendance for two days, October 16 and 17. Autographs will cost $ 50 and professional photo ops will be available for $ 65. Colter joins the roster of recently announced appearances, including Patrick Renna, Tom Welling, Elijah Wood, Ming-Na Wen, Ice-T and Coco, Giancarlo Esposito, Joey Fatone, Mario Lopez, Denis Lawson, Adam Scherr, Antony Starr , David Koechner, David Yost, Britt Baker, Jodi Benson, Jim Cummings, Luci Christian, Gaten Matarazzo, Justin Briner, Alexander Ludwig and Nolan North. He has also appeared as Lemond Bishop in the television series The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Malcolm Ward in Ringer, Jameson Locke in the Halo franchise, and Agent J’s father in Men in Black 3. The annual Motor City Comic Cons event takes place every year in May and due to health restrictions the 2021 event has been moved from October 15 to 17, 2021. The convention will be held again annually in May, 2022. Both events will take place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The convention will feature actors from the television, film and streaming industries, as well as the industry’s most creative artists, writers and comic book creators.

