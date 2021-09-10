New photo book pays homage to Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor





Elizabeth Taylor in a promotional image for her first fragrance, Passion, in 1987.

Elizabeth Taylor is a Hollywood icon, having starred in over 50 films over seven decades, pioneering the perfume industry with her best-selling perfume White diamonds and for her humanitarian work with the Elizabeth Taylor HIV / AIDS Foundation. As she once said: Success is a great deodorant. The Cleopatra star is the subject of a new book titled Forever Elizabeth: Iconic Photographs of a Legendary Star, which is coming out with ACC Art Books next month. The photo book captures Taylor by eight photographers, including Terry ONeill, Gary Bernstein, and Douglas Kirkland, among others, who captured Taylor backstage, on set, and in fashion shoots. Most of the images in this book are rare, some never seen before, until now. British-born American actress Elizabeth Taylor on the set of “Boom” in Sardinia, Italy, 1968.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Taylor objected to tabloid fodder during her lifetime, as she got married eight times and was the growl of big, shameful jokes for her weight gain (she later published a diet book called Elizabeth takes flight: on weight gain, weight loss, self-image and self-esteem). As she writes in her diet book: When dieting, be discreet. You don’t have to present yourself to your acquaintances as if they were the commanders of your Great War on Fat. Even your most supportive friends can get bored. She is remembered for having been the second celebrity to launch a perfume (after Sophia Loren), in 1987 with Elizabeth Arden. She earned around $ 1 billion from her range of 11 homonymous fragrances and would have, sells more perfume than an actor. Taylor is remembered for his persistence and strong ego in withstanding criticism. As she once said: do it. You force yourself to stand up. You force yourself to put one foot before the other, and damn it, you refuse to let it get to you. You fight. You cry. You curse. Then you take care of living. This is how I did it. There is no other way. Taylor was a fashion icon and an inspiration to women. Even today, his words ring true: pour yourself a drink, put on lipstick and pull yourself together. Forever Elizabeth Book Cover

