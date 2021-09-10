Hilarious 2001 ‘Lizzie McGuire’ actor interview returns online





A 2001 interview with young people Lizzie McGuire Actor Jake Thomas went viral 20 years later, with TikTokers adopting him as the last audio for their music videos. Thomas played Lizzie’s mischievous younger brother Matt on the Disney Channel series. With this Disney fame, there have been a lot of interviews, including the 2001 one with Rachael Fedder at the premiere of Osmosis Jones. The film was a mix of animation and live action, telling the story of a white blood cell cop and a cold pill trying to stop a virus from killing the body. Young Jake was thrilled to see the movie and made it clear in his interview. In the clip, Jake said, “Well I think I’m really looking forward to cracking up. I hope I can, like, you know, totally crack up. I haven’t completely cracked up in a long time.” The 11-year-old’s comment led to comparisons with the “apparently child” – a five-year-old whose viral interview was littered with misuse of the word “apparently” It wouldn’t be the first time a young Disney Channel star has gone viral for an awkward interview. A 2011 interview with Debby Ryan resurfaced earlier this year, with TikTokers recreating her impersonation of catching food in the air with her mouth, after she was asked which game no one should challenge her to. Thomas has only himself to blame for going viral in 2021. The 31-year-old posted the video on her own TikTok account three days ago, earning over 1.1 million likes. “After 20 years, I finally have the answer you have all been waiting for,” he wrote, adding that he had cracked watching Osmosis Jones. “Do your best with this audio,” he directed in a comment, and TikTok obligated him. Users are now filming themselves following Thomas’ response, adding pop-up text on something immature they found funny at a young age. Examples include the name “Bob” on page 69 in children’s books and TV show jokes. “I’m eight when the priest starts singing instead of speaking in the middle of mass,” one TikToker wrote on a clip with over 300,000 views. “The Disney Channel writers when they put on a scene where someone lends a handkerchief to someone who is crying and they blow their nose in it and the person who lent it says, ‘You can keep it,'” said imagined @vjpla, accumulating more than 100,000 views. TikTok user @phuiscarim used the audio to imagine “eight year olds when Bob’s name is mentioned” and gained over a million views.

