Human Trafficking Awareness Festival September 18 in Sandwich | Advertisement

Human Trafficking Awareness Festival September 18 in Sandwich
SANDWICH Sandwich Community Church is hosting a day of live music, entertainment and one-stop community garage sale with over 30 vendors at the Sandwich Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rory Black’s RB Food Truck from Plymouth will be on hand for lunch and there will be a snack and food stand. There will be activities for the kids and fun for the whole family. There is no admission for the awareness festival and there is plenty of free parking from the entrance on Squam Lake Road. Proceeds after costs will be donated to the New Hampshire Task Force Against Human Trafficking, nhhumantraffickingtaskforce.com.
Live entertainment and music will take place on the Sandwich Fairgrounds stage throughout the day. The line-up is Rick Clogston and Jonathan Sindorf at 10 a.m., Scott and Stephanie Goddard at 10:50 a.m., Deb Hoffman at 11:30 a.m., John Davidson at 12:10 p.m., Matt Beem at 12:40 p.m., Peter Lawler at 1:30 p.m., Deb Kumpf at 2:20 p.m., and Dawn Longval at 2:50 p.m. The music will be folk and Christian.
Every county in NH has been affected by human trafficking. The United Nations GiftBox campaign is an educational outreach feature of the festival. The gift box is a unique project launched by STOP THE TRAFFIK and the United Nations Global Initiative to Combat Human Trafficking at the London 2012 Olympic Games. For more information, visit thefreedomcafe.org/giftbox.
The Gift Box Project is looking for 12 volunteers to help with the 1 hour shift display during the event. All volunteers will be required to attend training on Sunday, September 12, 4-6 p.m. at the Sandwich Community Church. A zoom option may be available. Email [email protected] to register.
The one-stop garage sale in the Handicraft Demonstration Building on the Sandwich Fairgrounds still has room for vendors. A 10 x 10 foot space costs $ 20. To register, call or text Paula at 978-660-3091.
The Prayer Shawl group will have hand-knitted or crocheted shawls and ministry information. Shawls are available for anyone in need of comfort and prayer, as well as free Bibles donated by the NH Bible Society.
The Christian Education Committee coordinates children’s activities such as face painting, games, obstacle course. Almost everyone in the church is involved. Community volunteers are welcome.
Sunday morning worship takes place at 10 a.m. at the Baptist Meetinghouse on Church Street in Center Sandwich. Reverend Deb Hoffman is the pastor. Everyone is welcome.
