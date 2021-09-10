Could Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson remarry?

As the Duke and Duchess of York eagerly await the birth of their second grandchild (Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzis baby is almost expected), there could be an even bigger announcement for the family in the near future.

Sources close toSarah fergusonandPrince AndrewtellVanity Show that the besieged Duke wishes to remarry if he is able to continue his life following allegations of sexual abuse.

Sarah and Andrew have been closer than ever over the past year, according to a well-placed source. They still love and care a lot for each other and have lived together during the pandemic. It rekindled something and I can see a second marriage happening if everything goes like Andrews.

Last month, Virginie Roberts Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew accusing the royal of sexual assault. Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew three times as a minor, an allegation the Duke vigorously denied. She seeks damages for bodily injury and the intentional imposition of emotional distress under the New York Child Victims Act. Friday, André was served with an affidavit.

On Monday, a judge is due to hear details of Giuffre’s civil action against the Duke, but the royal is not expected to participate in the proceedings. Andrew also declined to speak to the FBI, which is investigating Epstein’s crimes.

While he has repeatedly denied Giuffres’ claims, Andrew was stripped of royal duties after his disastrous Newsnight interview in which he insisted on his innocence and refused to apologize for his friendship with Epstein. He also denied ever having met Giuffre despite having been photographed with her.

But ever since he got involved in the scandal, Sarah has supported her ex-husband, insisting that he is a quite good man, he is a very nice man, he is a very good father. during an appearance on Lorraine last month. And last week, on a charity trip to Poland, Sarah opened up about her commitment to Andrew no matter what, fueling further discussions about their return together.

When you make that commitment, you decide to marry a prince, said the 61-year-oldPolsat News of his marriage in 1986. And I fell in love with him. He was a sailor, he still is. He was a helicopter pilot and also a prince. She added: I have kept my commitment no matter what. People said: you got divorced. They don’t know how I feel. Divorce is one thing, but my heart is my oath, my obligation.

Earlier this week, Andrew met the queen, suggesting that the monarch is deeply concerned about the allegations and the upcoming trial. Shortly after arriving at Balmoral, Andrew reportedly joined his mother for lunch in a secluded cabin in a forest six miles from the castle, a secluded outbuilding on the estate that is only accessible by one road.

While it’s unclear what the Duke and Queen discussed, the daily mirror reported that Andrew is confident he will return to public office perhaps as early as June for Queens’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to a source who spoke to the newspaper, he has a clear and ardent desire to get back to work as soon as possible and remains fully convinced that he will not only be exonerated but that he will certainly make his way into public life. Granted, he gave the incredibly optimistic impression that this will all be over in no time, rather than becoming a protracted problem.

Meanwhile, Sarah’s visit to Balmoral during a private Queens vacation illustrates the closeness not only between her and her ex-husband, but between her and the monarch. The Duchess recently spoke of admiring the Queen and the Queen also loves Sarah and would likely be delighted to see the couple officially reunited.

It could very well happen, but for now the priority is for Sarah to support Andrew at a very difficult time, a second source said, adding that the Duke and Duchess are trying to keep a low profile and will not want to do anything that will bring them down. would put in the spotlight.

Friends of the former couple have always believed that remarriage could be possible. While this would never have happened during the Duke of Edinburgh’s lifetime due to a long-term rift between the prince and his stepdaughter, the Duke’s death has reignited discussions that the couple could officially get back together. .

