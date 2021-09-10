Legendary Entertainment Launches Dune: Future Artifacts, Featuring Extraordinary Score from Oscar-winning Composer Hans Zimmer | Business

BURBANK, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 10, 2021–

Legendary entertainment:

Dune: Future Artifacts, the NFT digital collection http://dunemovie.com/futureartifacts (Photo: Business Wire)

What: To celebrate the fall release of Warner Bros. Pictures and the hit event of the hit film Legendary Pictures Dune, Legendary Entertainment, in collaboration with gallery iv, Lineage Studios and MakersPlace, will present a Dune NFT collection of digital artifacts inspired by the rich universe of Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated film. This vast collection, full of surprises, will include artifacts capturing the future history of mankind, from detailed royal portraits into the world of iconic figures taken from the sacred halls of Atreides House and Harkonnen House, to the imposing sculptures and artifacts unearthed. of the quicksand of Arrakis known to its inhabitants as the Dune.

The stream Dune: future artifacts Features of the collection scheduled for September 22:

Digital sculptures Dunes most iconic characters, designed in the image of the star actors of the film, including two editions of Paul Atreides (Timothe Chalamet), Chani (Zendaya), Baron Vladimir Harkkonen (Stellan Skarsgrd), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Duncan Idaho ( Jason Momoa) and Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac).

Hans zimmer Dune Goal Each digital sculpture is enhanced by the accompaniment of excerpts from the groundbreaking original score by world-renowned composer Hans Zimmer.

Spice artwork Fans will also have the option of getting a special, limited-edition piece of art celebrating Spice, because like every Dune the aficionado knows it, the one who controls the spice controls the universe.

The expanded collection, which should disappear in the coming weeks (dates to be announced):

The excitement of the Dune: future artifacts The program will continue with additional drops featuring memorabilia and artwork meant to complement this exciting digital museum.

Parts to include

A special collection of original pieces from well-known digital artists such as Boss Logic, Matt Griffin and NFN Kalyan

Additional digital statues carvings

Special weapons in the world, including the legendary crysknife

When: The collection will launch on September 22, and additional artifacts will be released throughout October.

Or: The adventure begins at http://www.dunemovie.com/futureartifacts.

Why: This collection represents an exciting new direction in the NFT space, said James Ngo, executive vice president of franchise management for Legendary Entertainment. We’re excited to have created a new collectible experience for the fandom by using exclusive assets taken straight from the movie to give enthusiasts a whole new way to not only acquire movie memorabilia, but also to immerse themselves further in the world of Dune.

ABOUT DENIS VILLENEUVES DUNE MOVIE

OSCAR nominee Denis Villeneuve directed Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Dune. The film stars OSCAR nominee Timothe Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, OSCAR nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, with the OSCAR candidate Charlotte Rampling, with Jason Momoa, and OSCAR winner Javier Bardem. Villeneuve realized Dune based on a screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Villeneuve and OSCAR winner Eric Roth, based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert. Film producers were Mary Parent, Villeneuve, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. Executive producers were Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson as a special consultant. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures present a Legendary Pictures production, a film by Denis Villeneuve, Dune. The film is slated for release worldwide this fall, in theaters September 15 internationally and in the US October 22 in both theaters and on HBO Max; It will be available on HBO Max in the ad-free plan for 31 days from theatrical release. The film was rated PG-13 for footage of high violence, disturbing footage, and suggestive material.

ABOUT HANS ZIMMERS DUNE SCORE

Legendary and long-time composer Dune fan Hans Zimmer has composed THREE music albums for Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Dune. The digital album is now available The Dune Sketchbook (Music from the soundtrack), which includes long, immersive musical explorations of the music from the movie Dune. September 17th will see the release of the digital album of Dune (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring film music from iconic Dune composers. And October 22 is the digital release date of The art and soul of Dune – the soundtrack that accompanies the book of the same title, offering uniquely designed versions of the main themes of the films organized by Zimmer.

ABOUT LEGENDARY ENTERTAINMENT

Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with Cinema (Legendary Pictures), Television and Digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and Comics (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to a global audience. Legendary has built a renowned media property library and established itself as a trusted brand that consistently delivers high quality commercial entertainment, including some of the world’s most popular intellectual properties. In total, the productions associated with Legendary Pictures have grossed over $ 18 billion worldwide at the box office. To find out more visit: www.legendary.com.

ABOUT MAKERSPLACE

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace uses blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic and original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for creators and collectors. MakersPlace has focused on accessibility since its inception and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments. , which it facilitates respectively via the crypto wallet and credit card transactions. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeples Daily: the first 5,000 days for $ 69.3 million in partnership with auction house Christies in March 2021, the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.

