Damian Lewis: Billions Actor Leads Stars at Financial Firm’s Annual 9/11 Charity Event | Ents & Arts News
Billions star Damian Lewis has taken celebrities attending a financial company’s annual charity day to raise millions in memory of workers who lost their lives 20 years ago on September 11.
The British actor, who plays hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod in the hit American series, attended the BGC event in support of two charities, including his late wife, the Peaky Blinders actress. Helene mccrory, was a patron.
Lewis was joined by other stars, including the TV presenter Davina mccall, comedian and author David Walliams and actress Jenna Coleman, picking up the phone for Charity Day, which is held at BGC offices around the world and last year raised $ 12 million (around 8.6 million pounds sterling) for charitable causes.
Speaking to Sky News business presenter Ian King, Lewis said the money he raised would go to two local organizations – Cure EB, which supports those affected by epidermolysis bullosa, and the HVH arts group. Arts.
“Tomorrow will be the 20th anniversary of that horrible day, September 11,” he said. “I come here to support two charities, HVH Arts and Cure EB, and I am here to try to fundraise for them.
“I phone people who may have heard of me – or more likely Bobby Axelrod – and we trade. Luckily all interest is fixed, so I can’t wipe millions of dollars off the course. action in one morning. “
Lewis said his wife was a HVH arts patron before she died of cancer earlier this year and that it is a cause “dear to my heart”.
He continued: “He specializes in working with underprivileged children in north London, mainly in Camden, Kentish Town, giving them experience in the arts, photography, textiles, theater, music. is an exposure to the arts, which I believe is so important for young children, but it is also an experience of self-esteem and gives them confidence. “
Lewis said he has been working with Cure EB for some time and that the charity is funding clinical trials to try to find a cure for what is a “horrible and horrible disease” which can cause cancer of the breast. skin.
Lewis also recalled how he was filming a difficult marital rape scene for period drama The Forsyte Saga with actress Gina McKee when he learned of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
“There was a lot of talk about it before filming because it outraged audiences in the 1960s when the first adaptation was made,” he said of the scene.
“We were in the middle of this pretty sensitive scene, myself and Gina McKee, and the first [assistant director] came up to the set and said, “I’m so sorry to stop filming everyone, but a plane just took off for the World Trade Center.” And, of course, as we all know by now, he arrived 16 minutes later to give us the news again, that the other plane had entered the south tower. “
The BGC event is held annually in memory of the 658 company colleagues and 61 Eurobrokers employees who lost their lives in the World Trade Center attacks.
TV presenter McCall said she has been on the charity day on several occasions and it was always exciting, but moving.
“There is so much buzz here today and there is so much energy and goodwill in the room,” she told King. “So many millions of pounds have been raised over the years for charities, in memory of their friends.”
The charity chosen by McCall is Action Medical Research, which funds research into rare childhood diseases. The star first supported the association at the age of nine, encouraged to take walks sponsored by her grandmother and said she became an ambassador later in life.
“It’s an incredible amount of money for them, we are extremely grateful to them,” she said. “But obviously today is also tinged with sadness for these guys [at BGC], too much. So it’s very moving to be here. “
McCall said she was heavily pregnant with her first child when the terror attacks took place and remembered sitting and crying “all day, hugging my stomach, wondering what kind of world I was bringing my child “.
She continued, “I just couldn’t see the world being the same anymore. But I feel like we’re healing bit by bit, and we’re trying to do something good with it all today.”
