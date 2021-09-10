This historic old Hollywood home in Beverly Hills just hit the market for $ 25 million





Los Angeles is full of shiny new homes with tall glass walls and infinity pools, but often a residence with a little history is more appealing. Those looking for that sort of thing are in luck: a house long associated with Hollywood and with a magnificent pool house designed by pioneering black architect Paul Williamsjust appeared in Beverly hills for $ 25 million. The residence was built in the early 1930s and from 1968 to 1972 it was owned by Paramount Pictures. Another showbiz name grabbed it soon after: Charles Fries, who was the producer of The Amazing Spider-Man TV series and other shows. The place is now owned by a trust with ties to his family, according to the Los Angeles Times. More from Robb Report It is located in an exclusive area which has only seen more and more expensive real estate sales over the years. One of the most recent was the neighboring Warner Estate, that Jeff Bezos bought for $ 165 million last year. The living room – Credit: Photo: Jim Bartsch Photo: Jim Bartsch The old Paramount Pictures estate is not so grandiose but still very impressive. The primary residence is 13,000 square feet and sits on a 1.2 acre parcel of land. There are six bedrooms in total and the house is located at the end of a long gated driveway so there is plenty of privacy. It’s the amenities, however, that really make the property stand out. Downstairs there is a wine cellar that can hold 2,000 bottles, a gym, a 500 square foot theater for movie nights, and a second kitchen for hosting dinner parties. The pool house – Credit: Photo: Jim Bartsch Photo: Jim Bartsch Outside there is a tennis court and a swimming pool, but it is the pool house itself that is really worth the effort. It is a rare example of a private residential structure designed by the famous Paul Williams, who worked on the homes of many movie stars, including Cary Grant and Frank Sinatra. This particular example features a barrel vaulted ceiling, a bar and two changing rooms, all fitted out in the Williamss signature California style. The story continues In other words, if you want to own a piece of Hollywood history, it ticks pretty much all of the boxes. Check out more photos below: Interior of the pool house – Credit: Photo: Jim Bartsch Photo: Jim Bartsch The kitchen – Credit: Photo: Jim Bartsch Photo: Jim Bartsch The dining room – Credit: Photo: Jim Bartsch Photo: Jim Bartsch The wine cellar – Credit: Photo: Jim Bartsch Photo: Jim Bartsch The cinema – Credit: Photo: Jim Bartsch Photo: Jim Bartsch Best of Robb Report Sign up for Robb Report Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/historic-old-hollywood-home-beverly-180000591.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos