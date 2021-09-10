Where is the Academy Museum and what else is nearby?

For those of you driving the 101, 10, 405 or any of the other traffic jams on the way to the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and its surroundings, the idea will be very appealing: park once and to walk. Avoid parking again!

In other words, while you’re at it, see other Mid-Wilshire sites and enjoy a day. Yes, the Grove and the Original Farmers Market are not far away. The same goes for one of the city’s most famous restaurants, the Republic. But the Times editors have eight other destinations you can walk to:

1. LACMA

Sure, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art may seem like a building mess dotted with outdoor sculptural installations right now, but behind those fences and orange cones is one of the biggest museums in the world. art from the western United States being reinvented for $ 750 million. Have faith: there is still art on display.

Among the five exhibits in the Resnick Pavilion and the BCAM Building are a sprawling retrospective by Japanese painter Yoshitomo Nara and a modern art installation from the museum’s permanent collection, with an emphasis on American and Latin American art. 5905, boulevard Wilshire Closed Wednesdays. $ 10 to $ 25; children 2 and under are free and discounts are available for LA County residents. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org

Deborah Vankin

(Mikki Paek / For the Times)

2. La Brea Tar Pits & Museum

You could say this place is the pits, and you’d be half-right: to visit the La Brea Tarpits & Museum is to scrutinize Southern California’s prehistoric past, when mammoths, behemoths, giant sloths, and Saber-toothed cats roamed the area, occasionally getting stuck in black tar that still boils here. You’ll find more than an oversized puddle, including the fossilized remains of the aforementioned megafauna, as well as interactive exhibits, educational 3D films (for an additional fee), a functioning fossil lab for on-site excavation always active, and enough models and dioramas to satisfy the most demanding students. 5801, boulevard Wilshire The tar park is open daily and free. The museum is closed on Tuesday; general admission is $ 7 to $ 15, children 2 and under are free. LA County residents are free from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets recommended. (213) 763-3499, tarpits.org

Matt Cooper

(Mikki Paek / For the Times)

3. Petersen Automobile Museum

Like a massive engine block of chrome and flame (thanks to a facade renovation in 2015) on Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, the Petersen is hard to miss. Inside are examples of automotive engineering from almost every decade: movie and TV cars, luxury sports cars, Formula 1 racers, lowriders, speed bikes, off-road vehicles, prototype electric cars. . If it has two or more wheels, it’s here. You’ll also find interactive exhibits for future car designers and race car drivers of all ages. 6060, boulevard Wilshire Open Wednesday to Sunday. $ 11 to $ 16; children under 4 are free. advance purchase required. (323) 930-2277, petersen.org

(Mikki Paek / For the Times)

4. Japan Foundation, Los Angeles

Exhibits here have run the gamut: contemporary architecture and design, vintage movie posters from Japan’s oldest major film studio, photography of painfully cute Japanese bento boxes filled with edible cartoon characters. A massive endowment from the Japanese government helps to make the artistic and cultural programming of the foundation possible. Before the pandemic, the Los Angeles office hosted a traveling show comparing contemporary Japanese comics to the 19th century Hokusai artwork. The exhibition gallery is temporarily closed, but a representative said it will reopen this fall. Check the times and dates. To free. 5700 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 100. (323) 761-7510, jflalc.org

Craig nakano

(Mikki Paek / For the Times)

5. Contemporary craftsmanship

Formerly known as the Museum of Crafts and Folk Art, this small exhibition space has long been a favorite haunt of design geeks. The pre-pandemic exhibits featured contemporary Iranian photography, the assemblage of Betye Saars and Keiko Fukazawas, clever and often spellbinding Made in China ceramics. In October, Craft Contemporary will open an exhibition featuring Pouya Afshars’ work focusing on displacement and migration, as well as Witch Craft: Rethinking Power, the first solo museum exhibition by Zimbabwean artist Moffat Takadiwa. Open from Wednesday to Sunday. $ 7 to $ 9; On Sundays, pay what you can. 5814, boulevard Wilshire (323) 937-4230, craftcontemporary.org/visit.

Craig nakano

(Mikki Paek / For the Times)

6. Sprth Magers

Sprth Magers feels more like a European museum kunsthalle exhibition space than a commercial art gallery. Founded by German feminists Monika Sprth and Philomene Magers, who also have outposts in London and Berlin, the gallery opposite LACMA has featured solo exhibitions by John Baldessari, George Condo, Robert Irwin and Frank Stella. But he’s fiercely committed to showcasing female artists and tackling gender inequalities in the art world. At the beginning of October, he will present a personal exhibition of photographs, films and sculptures by the Beijing artist Cao Fei. 5900, boulevard Wilshire Open Tuesday to Saturday; make an appointment online. To free. (323) 634-0600, spruethmagers.com

(Mikki Paek / For the Times)

7. 6150 Wilshire

Art gallery districts come and go, but most arrive due to at least one of two factors: proximity to an art museum, where a professional audience thrives, and proximity to an affluent residential community, where other service businesses thrive. Oh, and the parking lot too. This is LA, after all. All three are in play at 6150 Wilshire. A three-minute walk west of LACMA (and now the Academy Museum), it sits in a business district halfway between the well-heeled mansions of Beverly Hills and Hancock Park and with ample parking before. Originally a clothing store, built in the 1930s, the complex was transformed into a gallery enclave in 1998. (Owner Alan Sieroty, a former California State Senator and Assembly Member who served as chairman of the Arts Task Force of the National Conference of State Legislatures, collected art.) Gallery 1301PE is now its anchor, having been there almost from the start, showing mostly artists from LA and New York. Praz-Delavallade is the American branch of a French gallery (near the Paris Center Pompidou museum), and Anat Ebgi, also with an international list, is the second space of a young gallery in Culver City. All are free and open from Tuesday to Saturday. 1301PE, (323) 938-5822, 1301pe.com. Praz-Delavallade, (323) 917-5044, praz-delavallade.com. Anat Ebgi, (323) 272-3418, anatebgi.com. Call for the latest COVID-19 protocols.

Christophe Chevalier

(Mikki Paek / For the Times)

8. Little Ethiopia

Just 800 meters from the Academy Museum, platters of long-simmered doro wot, butter-fried tibs and fragrant lentils arrive on fresh injera leaves which are used to make stews and salads, resulting in made one of the best and most interactive dining in town. Little Ethiopia, along Fairfax Avenue between Olympic Boulevard and Whitworth Drive, has been home to some of Los Angeles’ tastiest restaurants since the early 1990s. An expanse of markets, vintage shops, and cafes spans only the length of a block, but the enclave is full of options, especially when it comes to food. The first Ethiopian restaurant to open on the Strip, Rosalinds, still serves beloved tibs, wots and plantains, and is still breaking new ground. A newer newcomer, Lalibela, offers all the classics, and more. The kitfo sandwich stuffs lean ground beef into a bun for an iconic fried twist. Genet’s meals, one of the best in Little Ethiopias, are now take-out only, but Genet Agonafers’ destination restaurant is as worthy of a visit as ever. Rosalinds, closed Sundays, 1044 S. Fairfax Ave. (323) 936-2486, rosalindsla.com. Lalibela, open daily, 1025 S. Fairfax Ave., (323) 965-1025, lalibelala.com. Meal by Genet, open from Thursday to Sunday. 1053 S. Fairfax Avenue, (323) 938-9304, mealpargenetla.com

Stephanie Breijo