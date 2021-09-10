Murdaugh Murder Mysteries Sparks ‘Hollywood Frenzy’, HBO Max Orders Series





Ever-deepening murder mysteries involving the Murdaugh family, a leading legal dynasty in South Carolina, have reportedly sparked a Hollywood “frenzy” – with HBO Max first to confirm a series of docu. Campfire Studios confirmed to The Post on Friday that it had been commissioned to produce a “multi-part documentary series” for the streaming giant. The series will “investigate the mysterious and still pending events” that began in June when then powerful lawyer Alex Murdaugh found his wife and 22-year-old son shot dead near their hunting lodge. of the weekend at Islandton, the production company said. Now “national networks, Hollywood production companies and global streaming services” are vying for “exclusive access and information” on the case, according to a local outlet News reported Friday. FITSNews – which has its own podcast on the case, “Murdaugh Murders” – has been “inundated with all kinds of proposals asking for our involvement in one project or another,” said founder Will Folks, former spokesperson for South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford. The “compelling, confusing and convoluted story” of “murder, money and power” actually “tailor-made for screens,” admitted Folks. Randy Murdaugh, left, and John Marvin Murdaugh speak after their brother, Alex, found his 22-year-old son, Paul, and his wife, Maggie, shot dead outside their home in June. GMA “And believe me when I say that at this point, we don’t even know half of it,” insisted the editor of the saga, which this week saw a series of dramatic and unexpected twists. The June double murder of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her 22-year-old son Paul immediately made headlines as they belonged to one of South Carolina’s most prominent legal families, with three generations having served consecutively as a lawyer for the 14th circuit. It then emerged that Paul Murdaugh was set to stand trial for death in a 19-year-old Mallory Beach boating accident – and his family was linked with two more deaths. Paul Murdaugh was involved in a boating accident that killed Mallory Beach. Facebook Last weekend Alex Murdaugh then called 911 to say he was shot in the head in an attempted murder – and days later he was struck off the law firm of his family amid accusations he stole millions. He later confessed to being addicted to drugs, announcing that he entered rehab a few days before being suspended from his right to practice law in South Carolina. “I am immensely sorry for everyone I have hurt including my family, friends and colleagues,” he said, asking “for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.” From left to right, Buster, Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh. Facebook FITSNews alleged that Alex Murdaugh also remains a “person of interestIn the shooting deaths of his wife and son. Wyatt called him “the central figure in what must be the strangest crime scene investigation I have ever covered.”

