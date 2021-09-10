Child actor from Whitefish Bay on new FOX show





A new show called “The Big Leap” – a dramatic musical – will air on FOX in a few weeks. The show features singers, dancers and actors from across the country, including a child actor from Whitefish Bay. Crew Kingston enjoys activities like most first graders, but unlike your average 7 year old, Kingston is a kid actor. “So football, basketball and baseball,” said Crew Kingston, who plays “Sam” in “The Big Leap”. The show follows a group of dancers having a second chance to perform. “It was so exciting,” said Nicole Miskel, mother of Crew Kingston. “The post is so great and we think it’s something that could take off, so we’re really excited for it.” Crew Kingston appears in “The Big Leap” “Sam” is the son of one of the main characters. “I would say I had a lot of fun because playing with other people is really fun,” Kingston said. SIGN UP TODAY: Receive Daily Headlines, Latest Email News from FOX6 News Kingston enjoyed one scene in particular. “The one where I peed in my pants. I passed out and I peed in my pants because that one was really funny,” Kingston said. Miskel said acting is treated like any other activity. With Kingston’s older brother and sister also involved in theater, it is important that the family stays grounded. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously here, so I think that’s part of that too. They know if they like it it’s good, and if they don’t, it’s good too.” , Miskel said. FREE DOWNLOAD: Receive late-breaking alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android Allow the first graders to have other hobbies – like flag football – and look forward to the big premiere of “The Big Leap”. “I think they’re going to love all the actors, the dancers and all these people who do all the work,” Kingston said. “The Big Leap” premieres September 20 – only on FOX6.

