Star Trek creator’s son rejects Quentin Tarantino joining franchise – the Hollywood reporter





The son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry wasn’t on board for Quentin Tarantino tackling the sci-fi franchise with his own unique cinema. A Tarantino classified R Star Trek will never happen now, but the Oscar-winning writer-director was working years ago on a possible project with Coming back screenwriter Mark L. Smith. Paramount does not move forward, however, with a clear decision in July when Matt Shakman was cast to direct the next film. Tarantino had previously said he had given up on the idea. Rod Roddenberry, producer, CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment and son of the creator of the franchise, recently said he was not a fan of Tarantino’s possible involvement, telling Forbes “I’m pretty nearsighted with the way I see Star Trek. “ A fan of Tarantino’s work, Roddenberry said his reaction was not personal, but important in order to protect the brand. “I mentioned that I grew up with fans coming to me to tell me how Star Trek inspired them and gave them hope for the future. It is the optimism and the message therein that make Star Trek what it was, ”he told Forbes. “I really believe it. If you create a Star Trek, it’s just action; it’s not Star Trek, In my opinion. This is what makes it different from Star wars, and I like Star wars, but they can both coexist. Still, Roddenberry said he would be “curious” to hear a pitch from Tarantino for Star Trek. “I don’t think you can say that we are going to make a Reservoir Dogs Star Trek. I’ll be honest it doesn’t work for me, but he’s a fan, and I think as a fan he probably understands to some extent that Star Trek must have some of those messages, ”Roddenberry said. “I would be curious and try to be open-minded, but I don’t know what that would be. I’m glad people are willing to explore this at least. Smith recently revealed on the Foolproof screenwriting podcast that he spent a lot of time working with Tarantino on a Star Trek storyline, which involved time travel and featured at least one “awesome cool gangster scene” IndieWire reported. Roddenberry also made headlines when he said in a separate interview that he was not a fan of the 80s William Shatner Saturday Night Live sketch where the actor of Captain James T. Kirk made fun of the fans. “I never really enjoyed this skit because I think it was humiliating for the fans,” Roddenberry said. Hollywood journalist. “I think it was disrespectful, especially for a character who was a smart, open-minded leader.” Shatner called Roddenberry’s SNL remarks “presentism” in its response, developing with: “It is presentism because it applies today’s value systems [and] beliefs about what “harassment” is [and] what is “disrespectful” in a time when it was not values ​​or opinions and no one was really offended, but the state of mind of people is that it makes them smart [and] kindness.”

