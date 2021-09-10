At one point in the 1980s, Prince charles welcomed a new assistant valet named Michael fawcett on its staff. Fawcett, the son of an Orpington accountant, had started his career at Buckingham Palace in 1981 as footman for Queen Elizabeth. According to BBC, he rose through the ranks at the palace impressing the right people, and eventually became one of Charles’ most trusted employees. Over the weekend, some 40 years after entering royal service, Fawcett resigned his post as head of the Princes Foundation, as reported in Sunday Times and the Mail on Sunday accused him of improperly helping a Saudi businessman secure an honorary CBE in 2016 after the businessman donated to Charless charities. (President of the Princes Foundation Douglas connell To noted the resignation was temporary and that Fawcett was willing to participate in an investigation.)

According to Times, Fawcett would have helped Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, who has donated over £ 1.5million to Charless charities, wins the UK honor. Unlike other distinctions, the process of obtaining rewards such as CBEs for those who are not UK citizens go through the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The Times said he reviewed correspondence between people close to the prince and the British embassy in Saudi Arabia, including an email from the deputy chief of mission, saying it was gratifying to learn that Mahfouz was a donor. In a letter to a Mahfouz assistant reviewed by the Mail on Sunday, Fawcett said the foundation was willing and happy to support Mahfouz’s application for British citizenship.

The reports also raise other questions about how the foundation used fixer-uppers to conduct fundraisers. According to Times, Mahfouz was linked to Fawcett and the foundation by Guillaume Bortrick, the publisher of Burkes Peerage who also works as a paid company consultant. Mahfouz contracted the services of Bortricks in an attempt to secure British residency and boarding school admission for his sons, according to the Times; Bortrick also reportedly walked him through the process of joining clubs, finding ceremonial roles, and creating an Oxford scholarship. In March 2014, this included a meeting with Prince Charles at Clarence House, where Mahfouz offered generous support, a witness told the Times.

During their investigation, the Times reviewed emails that would show Bortrick to explain Fawcetts role in earning honors. Once he has the honorable OBE, citizenship, chivalry and a peerage, then more money will flow, Bortrick wrote to a colleague in September 2014. [Fawcett] must hold its end of the bargain and immediately settle the Honorable OBE. In November 2016, Mahfouz posed for photos with Prince Charles in an honorary ceremony left outside the prince’s official calendar.

A spokesperson for Mahfouz denied any wrongdoing when contacted by the Mail on Sunday, saying the businessman had not had any personal or direct communication to seek, influence or make arrangements regarding citizenship or chivalry with Mr. Fawcett, or anyone related to HRH the Prince of Wales or the Princes Foundation. He added that Mahfouz had abandoned his application for British citizenship.

In response to the allegations and Fawcetts’ resignation, the Princes Foundation issued a statement promising a full investigation. The Princes Foundation takes the allegations that have recently come to its attention very seriously and the matter is currently under investigation, he read. The scope of the Princes Foundation’s investigation has been extended to cover this weekend’s newspaper articles. The directors had previously arranged for an independent review by an external senior forensic accountant from a large accounting firm.

In his report, the Times noted that it is not clear to what extent [Charles] was in the details of the negotiations between his collaborators and Mahfouz’s fixer. In a statement from Clarence House, press representatives for Charless responded to the allegations. The Prince of Wales is not aware of the alleged offer of honors or British citizenship on the basis of a donation to his charities and fully supports the investigation currently underway by the Princes Foundation, he read.

Despite this, a Buckingham Palace insider said Harper’s Bazaar that the aides were discussing the situation internally. It is very bad, the source said. Another insider said: It could potentially be very damaging to the Prince of Wales. There are certainly concerns about the seriousness of this situation.

Part of the reason the flashback could land on Charles has to do with Fawcetts’ story as part of his team. This is not the first time Fawcett has resigned after allegations of impropriety in his role; in 1998 he resigned over bullying allegations before returning in a week, according to the BBC, and in 2003 he left the staff of Charless after being investigated for selling gifts received by the royal household and pocket a portion of the profits. (An internal investigation cleared him of any financial misconduct.) Even after he resigned, he remained as an independent organizer and event organizer.

Nonetheless, Charles had continued to give her roles in the royal orbit despite new controversies. In 2001, a black woman who had previously worked as the prince’s secretary accused Fawcett of calling her a racial insult in the office. We all knew the prince adored Michael and wouldn’t listen to anyone else so there was no point in complaining because nothing would be done about it, she noted at the time, explaining why she had not made a formal complaint during her employment when the incident occurred. (A labor court in the end fired his claim due to lack of evidence.) More recently, the Fawcetts judgment was called into question when a number of paintings that had been on loan to Dumfries House, which is part of the Princes Foundation, were found to be forgeries . In April 2020, Vanity Show reported that Fawcett had processed the details of the loan. (According to City & Countryside, the foundation had decreases to comment on Fawcetts’ role in the loan, but insisted the Prince of Wales had no involvement in the negotiations for the artwork.) In 2003, commentator and former royal press secretary Dickie Referee Recount the bbc why he thought Fawcett had stayed in Charles’s good favor. Fawcett has been there for so many years, so close in times of stress, knowing all the ins and outs and all the warts, he said.