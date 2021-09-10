Six voyeurs to discover before The Voyeurs | Entertainment

Some things are best left (un) seen.

In an age when we spend a lot of time at home, it’s reasonable to assume the monotony of just moving from the living room to the kitchen and back again could age quite quickly, forcing us reluctant homebodies to turn our attention to , well, our neighbors. Whether it’s looking through binoculars, a telescope, or even the Instagram grid, we don’t just want to access other people’s views, but their lives. And Hollywood knows it.

Starring The Voyeurs, starring Sydney Sweeney, now streaming on Amazon Prime, here are six movies about unsolicited espionage, travel, and peering.

“Rear window” (1954)

No voyeur-centric movie list would be complete without Alfred Hitchcock’s back window. The 1954 classic stars Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly as the recently injured and temporarily wheelchair-bound photographer and his girlfriend, respectively. As LB Jefferies, Stewart’s cabin fever prompts him to use his camera as a means of looking out the windows of neighbors, whom he is convinced has committed murder.

One of Hitch’s best, this four-time Oscar nominee isn’t the only one of his work involving voyeurism. Anthony Perkins Norman Bates has a habit of glancing at clients or victims of the Bates Motel in Psycho, which took the world by storm and changed showers forever six years later.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video or Showtime.

“The voyeur” (1960)

Of course, a film about a man who uses a camera to film the last expressions of his victims before murdering them essentially ended Michael Powell’s career as a director. But this once controversial psychological horror thriller, which now holds a new 96% rating on critic aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, now lives as, as Jami Bernard wrote for the Daily News in 1999, the best film ever. realized on the voyeuristic allure of making and watching movies.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi or Hoopla Digital.

‘1984’ (1984)

John Hurt plays Winston Smith, a man tasked with rewriting history who falls in love with Julia (Suzanna Hamilton). Based on George Orwell’s premonitory dystopian novel of the same name which coined phrases like Thought Crime, Big Brother, and Michael Radfords’ double-thought sci-fi film Feels Less and Less Fictional with Alexa, Siri, and overly personalized advertising, and misinformation all around us.

Available for streaming on Hoopla Digital and PlutoTV.

“American Beauty” (1997)

The script for Alan Balls’ Oscar-winning black comedy centers around a middle-aged suburban husband and father whose zest for life returns with an infatuation with his teenage daughter’s best friend (Mena Suvari). Enter a neighbor who sells weed and films his girlfriend and father through their window and Sam Mendes depicts a once quiet street all over America turning deadly.

Available to stream on PlutoTV.

“The Truman Show” (1998)

Jim Carrey plays the incumbent Truman whose life, unbeknownst to him, is watched on televisions around the world. Think of the Kardashians but in real time, without the consent of the reality tycoons, and with every friend and partner makes him a committed actor. Even the storms and the sun were generated by a seemingly omnipotent crew. Once Truman starts to pick up steam, the content suffers and the megalomaniacal creator-executive producer Ed Harris will do everything in his power to keep the series afloat.

Available to stream on PlutoTV.

‘Voyeur’ (2017)

This documentary begins with reporter Gay Talese probing Colorado motel owner Gerald Foos, who claims to have spent decades staring into his guest rooms thanks to the custom attic ceiling vents installed by both Foos and his wife as a sociological experiment and a way to, well, you get the idea. In the end, it’s not just Foos’ reputation that’s at stake.

Available to stream on Netflix.

