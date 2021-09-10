Next bond player’s betting odds put Tom Hardy at the top of the list





Tom Hardy is the bookmaker’s favorite to replace Daniel Craig as 007 again, dethroning Bridgerton star Reg-Jean Page from the top spot.

Tom Hardy once again tops the bookmaker’s list for the actor most likely to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond afterNo time to die. Craig has played the iconic role of 007 for five films since his debut in 2006Casino Royale,which saw the series take on a character a little more gritty than what had been previously described.Craig is the sixth actor to play Bond since the show began in 1962, when Sean Connery starred in Dr No. Craig was originally scheduled to give up the role of Bond after 2015Spectrum,However, after a while he decided to come back forNo time to dieas the film is about to wrap up the plot threads that have been planted sinceCasino Royale.As with any Bond film,No time to diehas been highly anticipated, but the original November 2019 release date has been postponed to February 2020, when the film was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is finally set to be released in the UK on September 30, with a US release a week later on October 8.

Related: No Time To Die: What Is Secret Madeleines? All possible answers With the announcement that Craig would be stepping down from the role of Bond, there was naturally plenty of speculation about who would replace him. ThroughCinemaBlend, by means of a betting aggregator US Bookies,Tom Hardy is once again the favorite to play the role. He was one of the most discussed names to play the role, and has now filedBridgertonthe starReg-Jean Page, who had occupied the first place for a month. Hardy’s odds are currently 9/4 to be the next Bond, while Page has slipped to 16/5. There is no clear reason why Page slipped, but perhaps his recent attachment to staring in the 1996 Paramount reboot.The Saintcould be a cause.Page’s chances of becoming the next Bond had increased exponentially after it was revealed he would not be returning forBridgerton season 2.Other names suggested for the role of Bond includethat of the witcher Henri Cavill,Eternals’Richard madden, McMafiaJames Norton, and The suicide squad Idris Elba – an actorwho has been associated with the role almost as long as Hardy. One of the more interesting names on the list is Lashana Lynch, who currently shares a 9/1 rating with Elba. Lynch will appear inNo time to dieas Nomi, a new agent 00 who was designated 007 after Bond’s apparent retirement at the end ofSpectrum.It has been theorized that the next film could pass the torch to him for future installments. That remains to be seen though, especially now that Hardy has become the new frontrunner to take on the role. Of course, it should be noted that these bookmaker rankings have no real impact on who will be the next Bond or have no real correlation with role. Rather, they represent a visual of the current state of the betting market, but it’s always interesting to see what people are speculating. Who will replace Craig will probably not be revealed until much later.No time to dieis released, but until then viewers will have the actor’s final outing as 007 to look forward to. More: Why No Time To Die’s Marketing Is Still Hiding Its New 007 Source: CinemaBlend Venom: Let There Be Carnage Runtime Listed By Theaters (But Is It Real?)

