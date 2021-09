Nollywood 2020 in Hollywood kicks off online

The fourth edition of the prestigious ‘Nollywood In Hollywood’ showcase begins today with Nigeria’s 2021 Oscar entry Milkmaid. The event will be online and accessible free of charge to moviegoers around the world. Fans will have the chance to interact with the stars and filmmakers of the films in a question-and-answer segment following each screening. Fans can register and watch the events on.

https://cinema.usc.edu/events/event.cfm?id=60163 We were hoping to be in person this year, but the realities of the pandemic keep us online again, hopefully for the last time. Last year we had the most fans around the world tuning in. We had people from places as far away as Brazil and Pakistan watching. Hopefully this year we do better and expand the reach of Nollywood, says Maceo Willis, COO. Founded by Hollywood-based Nigerian-American filmmaker Ose Oyamendan as a forum to promote Nigerian films, talent and the film industry in Hollywood and around the world, the event has become a fixture on the Hollywood calendar. The screening ends on Saturday with the screening of Eyimofe, one of the most honored Nigerian films in the history of the film festival circuit. The co-partners of the event are the world's premier film institution, the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California at Los Angeles and the American Cinematheque, operators of Hollywood's most prestigious theater, the 'Egyptian Theater. READ ALSO : Nollywood produces 635 films in three months I am really excited about these two films. They show another side of Nigerian films. I think audiences will be entertained and pleasantly surprised by the quality of the films and the issues they raise. This year's event sets up the 2022 edition with flying colors. We are planning a live, in-person celebration of Nollywood in the entertainment capital of the world, Oyamendan said. I am excited about this opportunity. I have been following the festival for a few years now and am happy that we have the opportunity to present the film to industry leaders in Hollywood and fans around the world, said Desmond Ovbiageli, Director of Milkmaid.

