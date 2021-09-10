Black Widow actress Olga Kurylenko opens up about her hidden role as Taskmaster and her future in the MCU

Black Widow reveals the story of Avenger’s most mysterious member, showing Natasha Romanoff’s secret family and her history with the Red Room. All the while, Scarlett Johansson’s hero is pursued by a dangerous masked aggressor who is able to mimic anyone’s fighting style. From their first meeting, Taskmaster turns out to be a serious threat – and it turns out there’s a dark history between the two characters.

** Major spoilers for Black Widow. If you haven’t seen the movie that started Marvel Phase 4, then come back now. **

Dreykov’s daughter was first mentioned in The Avengers, and almost ten years later, we finally found out what happened to her. For the final stage of Natasha’s defection to Shield, she was tasked with killing Dreykov, head of the Red Room. Natasha gave the green light to detonate the bomb – although she saw her daughter Antonia in the blast radius. To Natasha’s surprise, however, both survived and Antonia Dreykov became Taskmaster.

When Taskmaster finally takes off his mask, we see – for the first time – that Olga Kurylenko was the actress behind the sinister figure. GamesRadar + sat down with her to talk about the secret role, her thoughts on whether Antonia forgives Natasha and if we will see her again in the future.

GR +: Is it a relief to finally be able to talk about being Taskmaster? Because it must have been a nightmare to keep it a secret for so long.

Olga Kurilenko: Yes, it’s great to be able to talk about it. It wasn’t a nightmare, I just had to keep a straight face and avoid talking about it. And if people brought it up, I would just say, “Yeah, I don’t know. So yes, it’s nice to be able to talk about it and finally talk about it to my mother, and to my friends. Well friends actually saw it and found out. I haven’t really told my friends about it. I just let them go see it and find out. So yeah, it’s nice to – the secret is over.

The film ends with most of the characters, including your character, setting out together in search of other widows around the world. Does that mean we could see you again?

OKAY: I don’t know, that’s a question for Marvel. They have to decide.

Your character’s backstory is really dark, and it puts our hero Natasha in a very bad light. Do you think this was important for the story and the theme of abuse?

OKAY: I think it’s important, and it’s closer to reality and the way things are done in life. And also more credible. I think that makes both characters more interesting. Because no one is just a good guy or a bad guy, and therefore good people, even when they’re trying to do something right, they just make mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes, even the superhero makes mistakes. And it does [Natasha] more complex. Everything is not perfect. It’ll be boring, right?

And [Natasha] obviously has all these feelings and remorse – she thinks she killed the girl. She doesn’t seem to feel good there. But for her, it’s done. And then obviously later, when she realizes the damage and what was actually created as a result of that mistake, she’s kind of involved in this creation of this villain. In a sense. Of course, she didn’t decide to make him the Taskmaster. She did not decide to make Antonia a weapon of war. But this decision was made following the accident Natasha caused. I think the more complex the characters and the more perfect and refined they are, the better.

In this last scene Antonia and Natasha have together, do you think Antonia forgives her?

OKAY: I think she does. I think there could be more conversation. I think Antonia would have questions for Natasha, ideally. I think she would just like to talk to – [to] understand, just to close. But at this point the spell is off, and she realizes it, and Natasha apologizes.

And I think, what’s beautiful and what I like to believe is that it’s in this girl Antonia’s ability to forgive, which means she’s got a heart and she’s very, extremely sensitive. And she is not what we see her [as], she’s not a cold-blooded killer, which she is supposed to be. In fact, he is a sensitive-hearted person who has suffered, been abused and suffered physical and emotional trauma, and has a very complicated relationship with his father. So I think at that point she forgives him, but it’s not that simple. If there was a moment, there would be more, I think. It’s not that easy to forgive such a big thing.

How often were you actually in the costume? Because it was only a few moments ago that your face was discovered?

OKAY: All the time. Every time I was on set I had to wear the costume. So yeah, all the time every time I was in costume. Obviously, apart from the times when there were complicated stunts and I had to be passed by stuntmen. But otherwise, yes, this costume had to be worn all day. It was very heavy and very hot. [Laughs] And it consisted of many layers, and more than two people must have dressed me because it’s so complex and complicated to put on. It took a whole village to make this character.

If asked, would you maybe come back for a Taskmaster Disney Plus series, or something like that?

OKAY: Mmm let me think. No just kidding. Of course I would. [Laughs] Sure.

Black Widow is available for home release from Monday, September 13 in the UK.