Here’s how Southern California casinos will celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day – Daily Breeze

Mexico’s Independence Day celebrations are underway at casinos in Southern California with shows and interesting snacks. A public holiday in Mexico, Independence Day commemorates a call for liberation from Spanish rule which took place in 1810. It is marked on September 16. This year, it falls on a Thursday. The celebrations at the area’s casinos span nine days. The biggest celebration was planned at Coachella Crossroads, a new outdoor venue near Spotlight 29 in Coachella. This two day festival was slated to feature headliners such as Ramon Ayala, Gerardo Ortiz and Snoop Dogg, but it was postponed to Cinco de Mayo due to concerns over the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. But there are still occasions to celebrate at Southern California casinos. Here are a few. City of Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral: There are three Agua Caliente casinos in the Coachella Valley, but the most recent in Cathedral City is where there will be a week-long celebration with dancing, drink specials, and gaming promotions starting Saturday 11th. September. Shows include lucha libre at 7 p.m. on Saturdays. , on September 11 at Agave Caliente Terraza, an open-air hall that can accommodate 1,200 people. Doors open at 6 p.m., $ 10. A tribute show to Jenni Rivera takes place on Saturday, September 18. The show is free and starts at 8 p.m. ACE Club members can pick up their tickets in advance at 3:00 p.m. 68960 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City. aguacalientecasinos.com Augustin Casino: The casino will mark the party on Thursday, September 16 with Mariachi Sol y Sombra, which will perform from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 84-001 Avenue 54, Coachella. augustinecasino.com Pauma Casino: Current promotions include a $ 6 frozen margarita, served in stemmed glasses at the Caf during lunch and dinner. 777 Pauma Reservation Road, Pauma Valley. casinopauma.com Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa: La Sptima Banda will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 17. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $ 45 to $ 65. 49500 Seminole promenade, Cabazon. morongocasinoresort.com Pala Casino Spa Resort: Grupo Yndio y Los Terricolas will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 12 in the resort’s open-air Starlight Theater. Tickets cost $ 25. Bronco performs at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 19. Tickets cost between $ 35 and $ 75, but according to the resort’s website, the concert is sold out. 11154 Highway 76, Pala. 877-946-7252, palacasino.com

