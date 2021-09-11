Shane Jordan publishes new book to promote mask wearing

National bestseller “Wear the mask D ***”

WASHINGTON, September 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The glitz and glamor of the entertainment industry offers its fair share of excitement and rewards. However, for author Shane Jordan, this way of life was not enough. Jordan worked for Rick Hendrix Entertainment as a promoter of an impressive host of megastars including Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, U2, Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus, Fantasia, and more. Still, Jordan’s & Hendrix’s latest project is more about the health and safety of the country they love than entertainment.

“When I saw our world change so rapidly on the eve of the pandemic, it put my priorities and the attitudes of Americans in general into perspective,” Jordan said. “I saw resistance to common sense when people started to bother wearing masks and rebelling. I have very little patience for selfish people. Especially those who don’t want to be respectful enough to them. their ilk to do what should be considered courtesy, ”he continued.

From this frustration, the idea of the “Wear the mask D ***” book was born. The book, co-authored with Rick Hendrix, features Jordan’s dog, Izzy the Frenchie. She has won her followers with over a million followers on Instagram and over 600,000 on TikTok and has been featured in Vogue, Vanity Fair, Brides, Paper, Daily Mail, People Magazine, and more. The book is filled with photos of the canine fashionista wearing a mask while doing her daily chores and looking fabulous. The book is an adorable and cheerful way to encourage people to wear their masks and protect each other. In addition, the book was well received. Not only did it become a “National Best Seller”, it also landed second on Nielsen BookScan, and Jordan & Hendrix won a Webby Award for the book in 2021.

Creating an urgent book in a short time is a challenge, but doing it during a pandemic poses even greater obstacles. “Writing the book was the fun part of the process,” jokes Jordan. “Finding places to take the photos from the book was a bigger challenge. It took a bit of creativity to find locations for the photoshoots that were aesthetically appropriate and structured to keep them and their team safe. and at a social distance. “

The results were well worth it. The thoughtful photos of the adorable Izzy turned out to be the perfect way to get an important message across. “On the surface, the book is filled with an adorable dog wearing red carpet-worthy clothing, but the message runs so much deeper,” Jordan explained. “The book conveyed the message that wearing a mask in these perilous times is of the utmost importance, but it conveyed it in a fun, non-intimidating way.”

“Wear the D mask ***“has been featured on shows such as”View” and “The doctors,“TMZ even caught up with Izzy and his dad on the streets of Washington, DC.

Jordan has had many successes in his life. In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, Jordan was also a member of the National Finance Committee for Hillary Clinton. Now he’s adding the bestselling author to his list of accomplishments. Nonetheless, Jordan remains humble and defines success differently than many others. “Success means finding whatever makes you happy inside,” Jordan said. “Success comes when you discover what brings you joy and makes you want to be a better person for yourself and for others around you,” he continued.

Jordan offers some advice for those who want to be successful in their life and profession. “Work hard and be persistent! ” He smiled. “Concretely, make a list of what success looks like to you. Decide what you want your life to look like in five or 10 years, then set small, achievable goals that will get you where you want to be. Plus, when someone says “no” to you, don’t stop! Know your worth and keep striving for what you want. “

For more information on Shane, visit www.shanejordan.me

