With the release of Supreme Leader Jim Gianopulos, say goodbye to old Hollywood

As Paramount Studios says goodbye to the former boss – avuncular president Jim Gianopulos, 70, who joined the studio in 2017 after directing films at 20th Century Fox for 16 years – the new boss is not from the movie theater. Paramount failed to anoint Gianopulos’ long-awaited successor, former Fox star Emma Watts. (One of the most respected production executives in the industry, she could be hired by Universal or Apple.)

Instead, the key job went to rising star Brian Robbins, 57, a former child actor who also at one point directed films like “Norbit” and “Varsity Blues”. Currently, he is the head of the Nickelodeon children’s brand of ViacomCBS and he has been credited with advancing the animation “PAW Patrol: The Movie”, Paramount’s recent surprise hit ($ 82.5 million in the world).

A change was coming for Paramount. Like most studios, it leans towards streaming, Wall Street’s most popular platform. Gianopulos has straightened a skinny studio starved by its late president Brad Gray, who lost Marvel and Indiana Jones to rising giant Disney. Gianopulos has focused on revitalizing brands such as “Transformers”, “Sonic the Hedgehog”, “Top Gun” and “Mission: Impossible”. During the pandemic, he maintained cash flow by selling movies to streamers, from “Coming 2 America” (Amazon) to “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix), hanging on to a few key titles. including “A Quiet Place II” which grossed $ 297 million at the worldwide box office.

Related

Related

While Paramount + launched last March with its hungry mouths, Gianopulos has continued to support theaters by clinging to theatrical titles. Hollywood is already speculating on the crisis that Tom Cruise will launch if “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible 7” go day and date with Paramount +. When ViacomCBS and Comcast announced their joint streaming service for Europe, SkyShowtime, it sparked speculation about a merger with Comcast. There is no doubt that Paramount + and Comcast Peacock’s NBCUniversal streamer are seen as competitors, far behind subscribers amassed by Netflix, Disney +, Amazon, and HBOMax.

Obviously, Old Hollywood is on the ropes. Former Paramount chairman Barry Diller recently complained that “Hollywood no longer exists” and he is not wrong. Horormister Jason Blum worried about losing the experience on the big screen. Bryan Lourd and Patrick Whitesell, uber-agents generally closed has recorded thus, fighting for the hard-earned back-end participation of their respective clients Scarlett Johansson and Emma Stone. Christopher Nolan was one of the many angry A-listers chatting about the Warner Bros. studio. for going from day to day with his 2021 slate – although the studio has backed it up with a 105-day theatrical exclusivity for “Tenet” during the pandemic. Nolan is now seeking a new theatrical home for a grim and expensive post-WWII drama about Robert Oppenheimer and the invention of the atomic bomb. Are 90+ Days in Theaters available for any filmmaker, any movie, any studio?

Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Today, a story about the father of the atomic bomb is exactly the kind of serious drama that is automatically directed to televisions. Maybe deep-pocketed Netflix will sue the filmmaker, but that would certainly come with deep tradeoffs for the theater-focused Nolan.

“If and when he will release his new film” Film Content Manager Scott Stuber told Variety, “It’s about whether we can be a hotbed for it and what should we do to make it happen. He’s an amazing filmmaker. I’m going to do whatever I can. Stream him. powered many of its higher quality movies in theaters during the pandemic, if only for a short time, and continues to do so with films like “The Power of the Dog” by Jane Campion and “Hand of God ”by Paolo Sorrentino.

Nolan is more likely to end up with Sony, which does not have a streaming service. At the helm of that studio is the last old Hollywood man standing, Tom Rothman, who turns 67 in November. Along with Gianopulos at Fox, they served as co-chairs of the studio from 2000 to 2012. Rothman managed to attract another theater fan, Quentin Tarantino, with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Another possibility for Nolan is the MGM / UA of Michael De Luca, the home of James Bond and “No Time to Die”, which is expected to remain suitable for theaters even after its sale to Amazon is finalized.

As beleaguered studios continue to compete with Netflix, responding to short-term Wall Street projections, they may regret losing legacy executives like Gianopulos as they toss the box office baby with the bathwater. .

Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.