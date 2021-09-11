RTW Spring 2022 Boss – WWD

Businessmen and women dreaming of a secluded WFH routine in Palm Springs? The boss had them covered for the spring.

As the corporate world adapts to the new reality, often postponing their mandatory return to the office, the brand seeks to create the ideal blend of tailoring and casual wear, taking into account a new attitude among its customers. .

Speaking on Zoom, Brand Manager Ingo Wilts said his goal is to “show the customer that we’re not just a costume brand, we’re a 24/7 lifestyle company. “.

The clothes reflect this laid back spirit with paper cut cotton in casual men’s and women’s suits, curvy mesh dresses, and technical parkas flowing over the cocooning tracksuits that customers have become so accustomed to.

The color scheme was restrained with a combination of white, black and camel tan – worked in color blocks for the trench coats and knits and the stripes running down the backs of the windbreakers or the side of the pants. with drawstring.

A range of bright orange pieces inspired by the sun-drenched skies and blinding Palm Springs sunsets – flowy shirt dresses and cycling shorts and knit polo shirts for her, boxy shorts and oversized shirts for him – vacation-ready pieces for summer escapes from working life.

For Gen Z and Millennial fashion enthusiasts, Boss introduced a new monogram, printed all over the parkas and embroidered on the bomber jackets. Regardless of whether the letter “b” is associated and used by many, the brand wanted to have its share of the branded parts market.

The collection showed off the sartorial wonders a fashion house can achieve by easing their approach to costume, mixing casual but crisp suits with concoctions of sportswear.

No longer call Boss a costume-only brand.