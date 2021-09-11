5 Bollywood Movies About Bromance Where The Characters Broke The Brother’s Code

Bro code is the ultimate rulebook that men abide by, at all costs, under all circumstances. These are justunspoken rules of friendshipbetween men who do not need guidance or legal signatures. Mutual understanding and trust would suffice.



There are a number of bromance movies where the characters gave us goals of pure friendship and set an example of how to follow the brother subculture. However, there were also brothers who, intentionally or not, broke thebrother codeand ended up hurting their brothers.



Here are five bromance-based Bollywood movies where the characters did the unthinkable and broke the sacred oath between brothers:

1.Kai Po Che!



The film is about the friendship between the three ambitious young men in difficult times who stay together through thick and thin, and it just screams pure bromance goals.

However, one of them breaks the ultimate sibling code by dating his sister.



Govi falls in love with Ishaan’s sister, Vidya, even after being warned by Omi of his protection towards his sister. It kind of reminds us of when Chandler started dating Monica without Ross knowing it.

Ishaan finds out and beats him, obviously. He wasn’t using rabies controlling pills like Ross!

2.Dil Chahta Hai



This movie is practically a male friendship bible, but everything we’ve learned about the Brotherhood Code comes from the three buddies Sameer, Akash, and Sid.

However, they also break certain “bromandings”, like when Akash makes a derogatory comment about Sid’s girlfriend, Tara and her age and Sid slaps him for it.

The Brother’s Code allows brothers to give an honest opinion about the girl they’re dating, but his remark almost ruined their friendship.



Additionally, despite being a prank, Akash ends Sameers’ relationship by lying to Priya. Real brothers save their friend even if they are not with them when their daughter calls, after he has just thrown him under the bus for nothing.

3.Gunday



Falling in love with his daughter is one thing and trying to tear her away from him is nothing more than a criminal offense, according to the IBC (international bro code, yes I just made it up).

Bikram and Bala have been inseparable from childhood and the other is all they have, until Nandita shows up and they both fall in love with her.



But to get it, Bala shoots his brother (thinking he betrayed him) and even kidnaps his daughter. It’s an epic bro-code breach.

4.Principal Khiladi Tu Anari



The ultimate bromance flick starring most wanted duo Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, this action-packed film (which has its tagline Together They Are A Blast BTW) shatters many of the brother codes.

For starters, Deepak (Saif) falls in love with Karans’ sister (Akshay). But Karan is no less. He goes above and beyond to get rid of him. He plots a whole fake crime scene where he convinces Deepak that he killed a cop and that he should leave the country.



It’s a bit too much to sever her relationship with her sister, right? So basically both characters are breaking the bro code.

5.Mother Brother Ki Dulhan



The bro code is even stronger when you are siblings of the same mother but here Kush fails miserably.

While looking for a partner for his brother, Luv after a bad breakup, he finds Dimple and falls in love with her.

Not only that, he betrays his brother and tries to bring him back with his ex just so he can get his brother backki dulhan instead of.

Really, Kush?





Barney Stinson would be disappointed in you guys!