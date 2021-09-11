Esha Gupta who made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Jannat 2 and Raaz 3D has come a long way. While still pretty busy with movies, Esha has also branched out into creating OTT shows. Currently busy promoting her upcoming show titled Nakaab Esha was in conversation with Bollywood Hungama where she spoke about her early days in the industry. In fact, Esha, who certainly turns heads with her stunning appearance, claims that she has faced color bias in the industry.

Speaking about her experience of being told she was too dark for some roles that Esha Gupta worked out, Initially, when I got into the industry, there were actors that I didn’t even work with came along. and said to me, ‘you won’t tera makeup thoda kala kiya hai, thoda kar.’ I was like, man what? Even makeup artists were trying to make me fair and then they had to paint my whole body, because my body doesn’t match my face. So suddenly I looked like a clown. When I did multi-stars, they always said to me: ‘oh you are the sexiest’, it is because the complexion that I have is considered black in our country. And it can only be sexy or negative, and fair skinned can be the good-hearted girl next door and all that. I did not understand this concept, and I hope that changes. It’s still there but it’s changing.

In terms of work, Esha Gupta will be seen in Nakaab, directed by Soumik Sen. Also starring Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode, the series is said to be a mysterious thriller.

