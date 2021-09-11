Bollywood Rewind | Bees Saal Baad: The bewitching tone of “Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil…”





In this weekly column, we revisit the nuggets of the golden years of Hindi cinema. This week we revisit the 1962 Bees Saal Baad release.

“Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil…”, the vocals, music and lyrics of this song can still create a haunting effect in the minds of Hindi moviegoers. Bees Saal Baad’s famous song is 59 years old at this point, but the effect it has on its listeners is just as strange. Released in 1962, Biren Nag’s Bees Saal Baad was produced by composer Hemant Kumar, which says a lot about the film’s timeless music. Starring Waheeda Rehman and Biswajeet, in her first Hindi movie role, Bees Saal Baad is a classic tale of a haunted mansion that is under the spell of a mysterious spirit. After the success of the 1958 movie Madhumati, the horror genre found many takers and as the 60s rolled around it saw many experiences, and most of them were highly accepted by viewers. Bees Saal Baad is a classic story that mixes horror and mystery. Written by Dhruva Chatterjee and Dev Kishan, the plot of Bees Saal Baad may seem a bit simplistic today but with all its bells and whistles, it’s a classic. The film follows Kumar (Biswajeet) who returned to Chandangarh after his uncle’s mysterious disappearance. Upon entering his family mansion, the servant informs him that the men in his family were cursed two generations ago after his grandfather raped a young woman in the village. Kumar could fall into the same death trap as his uncle, as the spirit has vowed not to spare the men in this family. While solving the mystery on the side, Kumar falls in love with Radha (Waheeda Rehman), and this is the part of the movie where you get great music that makes watching this movie a worthwhile experience. “Zara Nazaron Se Keh Do Ji”, “Bekarar Karke Humein”, “Sapne Suhane” among others is an excellent album with lyrics by Shakeel Badayuni. From the start, Bees Saal Baad creates an atmosphere that instantly sucks you in. The background music, lighting, and even camera angles used here give an eerie feeling and director Biren Nag continues to build on that. “Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil” appears in many places throughout the film and whenever you hear its sound you sit down and take note of the events as even the lyrics have hidden clues regarding the murder mystery. Much like many other films from this era, the film relies on comedic breaks to give serious storytelling a break and while Asit Sen’s Gopichand may have worked at the time, it only does hang out the movie now. Madhumati’s influence, in terms of creating the right vibe, is evident here and in many ways Bees Saal Baad creates a more engaging horror story. Bees Saal Baad’s central premise is about a woman who was wrongly raped and killed, but throughout the film there is hardly any sympathy for her. The characters continue to wonder how Kumar would die and even when they catch the mysterious killer in the act, no one talks about the injustice his daughter must have suffered 20 years ago. Rather, one character simply says “crime never pays” to a dying man who avenged his deceased daughter. The creators completely denigrate the antagonist without presenting a nuanced argument for his actions. Bees Saal Baad hasn’t aged as well as many of his contemporaries, but the way he creates an atmosphere of horror can teach many filmmakers today a thing or two. Bollywood rewind | Quite Mughal-e-Azam | Mother India | Anari | Chaudhvin Ka Chand | Boot Polish | Make Bigha Zamin | Devdas | Baiju Bawra | Shree 420 | Pyasa | CID | Madhumati | Naya Daur | Awara | Sharada | Do Aankhen Barah Haath | Bandini | Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam Bees Saal Baad is streaming on Eros Now and YouTube.

