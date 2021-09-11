West Hollywood to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination in restaurants, bars and nightclubs

West Hollywood city officials issued a broad vaccination warrant on Friday that will require the public to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses with indoor activities.

The rules will go into effect as soon as possible, but no later than Oct. 11, according to the city’s announcement.

Officials cited continued high transmission rates for the Delta coronavirus variant. People aged 18 and over who wish to enter certain businesses as well as the staff of those businesses will be subject to the new ordinance, which must be ratified by the city council at its September 20 meeting.

Vaccine mandate does not mean involuntary vaccination, according to the decree. On the contrary, such programs impose consequences on people who refuse to be vaccinated, such as not allowing access to certain places.

Under the new rules, persons 18 years of age or over will need to prove that they are fully vaccinated before entering the interior of any of the following facilities:

Establishments where food or drink is served indoors, such as bars, restaurants, nightclubs, theaters and places of entertainment.

Health and fitness facilities such as gymnasiums, recreation facilities, yoga studios, dance studios and similar businesses.

Personal care establishments such as tattoo parlors, body piercing stores, massage therapy, tanning salons, nail salons, hair salons, hair salons and beauticians.

Those who do not show proof of full vaccination can use the exterior parts of any of these types of businesses, officials said. Children under 18 will not be required to show proof of vaccination.

All businesses that fall into those categories will be required to post signage announcing the new requirement, officials said.

Owners and managers of the types of businesses affected have until October 11 to do their best to find out if all staff who work regularly on site are fully immunized and have until November 11 to ensure that all staff who work regularly on the site provide complete proof of vaccination before entering any interior part of the business.

Those wishing to use the city’s facilities have until October 11 to ensure they can show full proof of vaccination. The requirement applies to team sports, athletic activities, and private clubs and leagues held at city facilities, officials said.

City contractors will have until November 1 to show their proof of full vaccination before entering a city facility or interacting in person with city employees or the public.

City employees and officials, including temporary employees, interns, contract staff and volunteers, as well as elected or appointed officials, will be subject to a separate vaccination policy.

Under the policy, city officials and employees will have until Nov. 1 to get vaccinated, officials said.

The following will be accepted as proof of full vaccination:

A CDC vaccination card, which includes the name of the person vaccinated, the type of vaccine provided and the date of the last dose given, or similar documentation issued by another foreign government.

A photo or copy of an immunization record as a separate document.

A photo of an immunization card stored on a phone or electronic device.

Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider.

A personal digital COVID-19 vaccine record issued by the State of California and available at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov

Similar documents issued by another state, a local or foreign government jurisdiction, or by a licensed private company.

West Hollywood officials have said the vaccines’ mandate is to protect health and safety.

COVID-19 continues to pose an imminent threat in the city of West Hollywood, across the region and across the country, officials said. Although vaccines are now widely available, many people in the state and region are still not fully immunized.

Anyone seeking more information about ordering an emergency vaccine should contact Janet Jimenez, Assistant to the West Hollywood City Manager, at (323) 848-6376 or [email protected]

People who are deaf or hard of hearing should dial TTY (323) 848-6496.