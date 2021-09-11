Entertainment
Northwest to Host Annual Family Weekend September 24-26 | Life
MARYVILLE, Mo. Parents and families of Northwest Missouri State University students will come together for a weekend of fun, sporting events and family entertainment as the university celebrates its annual Family Weekend of 24 to September 26.
Family Weekend is the first big event of the year for students and their families, Amy Nally, deputy director of the student engagement office, said in a statement. A variety of activities make the Family Weekend a special time for students to share their new environment with their friends, parents and family members.
The weekend includes free entertainment, the annual alumni banquet, and a football game against the University of Central Oklahoma. Other activities surrounding the soccer game include the Bearcat Zone hatchback and the Northwests Family of the Year halftime introduction.
All students, employees and visitors should follow Northwests COVID-19 mitigation measures and changes to scheduled events may occur.
The Northwests Student Activities Council and the Student Engagement Office sponsor free events on Friday September 24 and Saturday September 25 on campus.
Musician T-Ray the Violinist will perform at 7 p.m. on September 24 at the Charles Johnson Theater in the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts building. T-Ray has performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival and has teamed up with artist Hill Harper and actress Sheryl Underwood.
Bobbys Treasure Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. on September 25 at Memorial Bell Tower after the Bearcat Breakfast and before the Bearcat Zone Tailgate. Students and families are encouraged to solve clues and find locations on campus to earn Bobby Bucks, which can be used at the Bearcat Bookstore. Pre-registration is encouraged, but tickets can also be purchased at the bell tower.
Hypnotist and comedian Chris Jones will debut at 7 p.m. on September 25 at the Charles Johnson Theater in the Fine Arts Building. Jones is known for his performance on Americas Got Talent, and he is the host of an upcoming Facebook Watch series, Double Take.
Other family-friendly activities on Saturdays include the Northwest Athletic Trainers sponsored 5K run / walk, starting at 7 a.m. at the Lamkin Activity Center, and the Bearcat Breakfast featuring Chris Cakes from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Centennial Garden between the North and South complexes. . Registration is required for the 5K Run / Walk and Bearcat Breakfast.
The Bearcat football game against the University of Central Oklahoma kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on September 25 at Bearcat Stadium. For ticket information and other game details, visit ourcatsports.com.
The Bearcat Zone, the tailgate area of Northwests before all home football games, starts at 11:30 am at the Park Pavilion at Raymond J. Courter College and offers activities for the whole family. Fans can bring their own food, or a tailgate meal is available for $ 12 for adults and $ 5 for children 7 and under.
A cheering rally begins at 12:30 p.m. and includes performances by Bobby Bearcat, Bearcat Marching Band, Bearcat Steppers and Bearcat cheerleaders.
Members of the Northwest family will be honored at the Alumni Awards Banquet, sponsored by the Northwest Alumni Association. The event begins with a social activity at 6 p.m. on September 24 at the RT Wright Farm Agricultural Learning Center. Dinner and the awards ceremony start at 6.30 p.m.
Sources
2/ http://www.maryvilleforum.com/life/northwest-to-host-annual-family-weekend-sept-24-26/article_2e3ad322-1189-11ec-ae70-8b74c08f3b3b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]