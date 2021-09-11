A list of Oktoberfest 2021 events around Boston

Gastronomic events

Come for the polka bands. Stay for the stein lifting competitions. Oktoberfest at Jack’s Abby in 2019. Jack’s Abby

Germany may have Oktoberfest canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19, but the stein lifting vacation is still taking place in Boston.

Contrary to its name, Oktoberfest festivities begin in September and traditionally end on the first Sunday in October. These stills give us plenty of time to sample some of the best pretzels and Bavarian beers Boston has to offer.

From live oompah bands and special beer outings to bratwurst and kegs, the local breweries and restaurants below host Oktoberfest events for your beer drinking pleasure. Check back for more participating locations as we update the list.

Or: 255 Washington Street, Somerville

When: Sep 16 – Oct 30

What: Brownyn doesn’t devote a single weekend to Oktoberfest, it’s been the party for over a month. The food and drink specialties of the Somerville restaurant will make you think you’ve been transported to a Munich brewery. Discover the Oktoberfest menu here, and stay tuned for more details on the festivities to come.

Or: 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

When: Sep 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

What: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Almost every vendor in Bow Market is rallying to give specials at this year’s Oktoberfest party. Leftover Brewery will release its annual Fest Lager, Maca Boston will sell chocolate pretzel macaroons and patrons will be able to purchase beer empanadas and jalapeño popper Hi, good. Keep an eye out for veggie curry bratwurst sauce, bacon queso pupusas de nibble kitchen, and more.

Oktoberfest at Dorchester Brewing Co. – Dorchester Brewing Co.

Or: 1250 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

When: Sep 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sep 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What: Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a festive Oktoberfest celebration at this Dorchester brewery – best dressed prizes! – and make sure you come hungry. On-site catering M&M BBQ will serve kids braised at Festbier with pickled sauerkraut and hot pretzels, while Confectionery Coeur de Lion and DJ’s European Market & Deli will provide the desserts. Stick around for live music from the TubaFrau HofBrau Band on Saturdays and accordionist Rimas Polikaitis on Sundays.

Or: 30 Germania Street, Boston; 60 State Street, Boston

When: 24, 25, 26 Sep (Jamaica Plain); September 25, 26 (Boston downtown)

What: Sam Adams says Big asshole! at Oktoberfest with parties in its Jamaica Plain and downtown taprooms. A $ 5 bill can be purchased at the door and includes a seven ounce pour of OctoberFest as well as access to seasonal beers, live music, tankard lifting, Boston Lager beer kids and pretzels giants.

Or: 284 Broadway, Cambridge

When: Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to midnight; Sep 25 from 11 a.m. to midnight

What: For $ 10 at the door, guests can join in on Lamplighter’s Oktoberfest celebration with full mugs of Oktoberfest Lager, Apollo Sunshine, and other seasonal favorites. Brato Brasserie + Kitchen will provide the Bavarian-inspired menu, and the 10 best dressed guests each day will win free beers, so be sure to pull out your lederhosen or dirndl.

Or: 2 avenue Belgrade, Boston

When: September 25 and September 26

What: Enter Roslindale Brewery for a special Oktoberfest draft beer, plus sausages from Urban hearth and pretzels with homemade beer cheese or mustard made from Distraction beers.

Oktoberfest at Night Shift Brewing. – Night brewing

Or: 87 Santilli Highway, Everett; 1 Lovejoy wharf, Boston

When: Sept. 25 from noon to 11 p.m. (Everett) and Sept. 26 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Lovejoy Pier)

What: Held at the Brewery’s Everett and Lovejoy Wharf Bars, Night Shift’s Oktoberfest celebrations will include three special beer outings, a mug-holding contest, live music, as well as themed beers and food. . Arrive early – the first 50 people at each location will receive a free tankard.

Or: 525 West Avenue, Boston; 283R Derby St., Salem

When: Sep 25 at noon (Brighton) and September 26 at noon (Salem)

What: If you haven’t had the chance to stop by Notch’s new Brighton bar at Speedway, Oktoberfest is a reason like any other. Can’t make it to Brighton? The original Salem Brewery is also having a party, with the two venues freeing Festbier and featuring Bavarian food, games, a dirndl and lederhosen competition, and music from the Tuba Frau Hofbräu. Tickets cost $ 30 at the door, and the first 200 guests will receive a personalized Notch stein.

Or: 541 Tremont Street, Boston

When: Sep 29 from 5 p.m. to midnight

What: Polka and live music will be accompanied by Bavarian and German specialties such as spaetzle with truffled mushrooms, apple cider glazed pork knuckle and all that is pretzel balls with hot mustard and cream cheese with shallots at this South End party. Oh, and lots of beer too.

Or: 306 North Avenue, Boston

When: Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What: Two days of festivities await at Harpoon’s Oktoberfest celebration, with milking specials, tankard-lifting competitions, chicken dances, a pretzel-tasting contest and an after-party. full noon of live music. Tickets ($ 30 to $ 49) can be purchased here. Do you have a dog in tow? Stay for Dogtoberfest the 3rd of October.

Oktoberfest at Jack’s Abby – Jack’s Abby

Or: 100 Clinton Street, Framingham

When: Oct 1 at 5 p.m., Oct 2 at 4 p.m., Oct 3 at noon

What: Three full days of eating pretzels and hoisting mugs? We will take it. Jack’s Abby of Framingham has plenty in store for the multi-day affair, including live music from German band Schwarze Schafe, a cake-cutting ceremony, a keg toss, flower crowns and a mix of cocks. barrels. Tables can be reserved here.