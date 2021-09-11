A list of Oktoberfest 2021 events around Boston

Stay up to date with food news
Sign up for The Dish and get the latest food and restaurant news delivered to your inbox.
Gastronomic events
Germany may have Oktoberfest canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19, but the stein lifting vacation is still taking place in Boston.
Contrary to its name, Oktoberfest festivities begin in September and traditionally end on the first Sunday in October. These stills give us plenty of time to sample some of the best pretzels and Bavarian beers Boston has to offer.
From live oompah bands and special beer outings to bratwurst and kegs, the local breweries and restaurants below host Oktoberfest events for your beer drinking pleasure. Check back for more participating locations as we update the list.
Or: 255 Washington Street, Somerville
When: Sep 16 – Oct 30
What: Brownyn doesn’t devote a single weekend to Oktoberfest, it’s been the party for over a month. The food and drink specialties of the Somerville restaurant will make you think you’ve been transported to a Munich brewery. Discover the Oktoberfest menu here, and stay tuned for more details on the festivities to come.
Or: 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
When: Sep 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
What: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Almost every vendor in Bow Market is rallying to give specials at this year’s Oktoberfest party. Leftover Brewery will release its annual Fest Lager, Maca Boston will sell chocolate pretzel macaroons and patrons will be able to purchase beer empanadas and jalapeño popper Hi, good. Keep an eye out for veggie curry bratwurst sauce, bacon queso pupusas de nibble kitchen, and more.
Or: 1250 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
When: Sep 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sep 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
What: Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a festive Oktoberfest celebration at this Dorchester brewery – best dressed prizes! – and make sure you come hungry. On-site catering M&M BBQ will serve kids braised at Festbier with pickled sauerkraut and hot pretzels, while Confectionery Coeur de Lion and DJ’s European Market & Deli will provide the desserts. Stick around for live music from the TubaFrau HofBrau Band on Saturdays and accordionist Rimas Polikaitis on Sundays.
Or: 30 Germania Street, Boston; 60 State Street, Boston
When: 24, 25, 26 Sep (Jamaica Plain); September 25, 26 (Boston downtown)
What: Sam Adams says Big asshole! at Oktoberfest with parties in its Jamaica Plain and downtown taprooms. A $ 5 bill can be purchased at the door and includes a seven ounce pour of OctoberFest as well as access to seasonal beers, live music, tankard lifting, Boston Lager beer kids and pretzels giants.
Or: 284 Broadway, Cambridge
When: Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to midnight; Sep 25 from 11 a.m. to midnight
What: For $ 10 at the door, guests can join in on Lamplighter’s Oktoberfest celebration with full mugs of Oktoberfest Lager, Apollo Sunshine, and other seasonal favorites. Brato Brasserie + Kitchen will provide the Bavarian-inspired menu, and the 10 best dressed guests each day will win free beers, so be sure to pull out your lederhosen or dirndl.
Or: 2 avenue Belgrade, Boston
When: September 25 and September 26
What: Enter Roslindale Brewery for a special Oktoberfest draft beer, plus sausages from Urban hearth and pretzels with homemade beer cheese or mustard made from Distraction beers.
Or: 87 Santilli Highway, Everett; 1 Lovejoy wharf, Boston
When: Sept. 25 from noon to 11 p.m. (Everett) and Sept. 26 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Lovejoy Pier)
What: Held at the Brewery’s Everett and Lovejoy Wharf Bars, Night Shift’s Oktoberfest celebrations will include three special beer outings, a mug-holding contest, live music, as well as themed beers and food. . Arrive early – the first 50 people at each location will receive a free tankard.
Or: 525 West Avenue, Boston; 283R Derby St., Salem
When: Sep 25 at noon (Brighton) and September 26 at noon (Salem)
What: If you haven’t had the chance to stop by Notch’s new Brighton bar at Speedway, Oktoberfest is a reason like any other. Can’t make it to Brighton? The original Salem Brewery is also having a party, with the two venues freeing Festbier and featuring Bavarian food, games, a dirndl and lederhosen competition, and music from the Tuba Frau Hofbräu. Tickets cost $ 30 at the door, and the first 200 guests will receive a personalized Notch stein.
Or: 541 Tremont Street, Boston
When: Sep 29 from 5 p.m. to midnight
What: Polka and live music will be accompanied by Bavarian and German specialties such as spaetzle with truffled mushrooms, apple cider glazed pork knuckle and all that is pretzel balls with hot mustard and cream cheese with shallots at this South End party. Oh, and lots of beer too.
Or: 306 North Avenue, Boston
When: Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
What: Two days of festivities await at Harpoon’s Oktoberfest celebration, with milking specials, tankard-lifting competitions, chicken dances, a pretzel-tasting contest and an after-party. full noon of live music. Tickets ($ 30 to $ 49) can be purchased here. Do you have a dog in tow? Stay for Dogtoberfest the 3rd of October.
Or: 100 Clinton Street, Framingham
When: Oct 1 at 5 p.m., Oct 2 at 4 p.m., Oct 3 at noon
What: Three full days of eating pretzels and hoisting mugs? We will take it. Jack’s Abby of Framingham has plenty in store for the multi-day affair, including live music from German band Schwarze Schafe, a cake-cutting ceremony, a keg toss, flower crowns and a mix of cocks. barrels. Tables can be reserved here.
Sign up for The Dish and get the latest food and restaurant news delivered to your inbox.
Sources
2/ https://www.boston.com/food/food-events/2021/09/10/2021-oktoberfest-events-in-boston/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]