Quashed terms as actor and singer appearing in court





LAHORE: A judicial magistrate has quashed the bail warrants against actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in a case of alleged desecration of Wazir Khan Masjid after the duo appeared in court personally on Friday. The magistrate had issued the arrest warrants against the duo for failing to appear in court on September 8. However, they appeared in court the next day with their lawyers and asked for the warrants to be quashed. In the interests of justice, it is hereby accepted and the warrant for the arrest on bail of the defendants Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed are canceled subject to the presentation of personal bonds in the amount of Rs 30,000 each for their appearance, we read in the order issued by the judiciary. Magistrate Jowaria Munir Bhatti. Akbari Gate Police had registered an FIR against the duo under Article 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) following a court instruction to act on an application filed by a lawyer in accordance with the law. and decide whether a recognizable offense was established. Article 295 deals with the offense of attacking or defiling a place of worship with the intention of insulting the religion of any class. Lawyer Farhat Manzoor Chandio, the plaintiff, argued that the culprits trampled on the sanctity of the mosque by their act, which also sparked public outrage. Defense counsel argued that the FIR was baseless and contrary to the facts. He said no dance or music was performed at the mosque, as the FIR claims. He said the petitioners were innocent and falsely involved in the case for ulterior motives. Posted in Dawn, le 11 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1645717/warrants-cancelled-as-actor-singer-appear-in-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos