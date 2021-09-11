Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Venom voice actor is perfect

One of the most anticipated games of recent years has been Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the sequel to Insomniac Games’ award-winning foray into the world of comic book video games. Speculation about the sequel has grown ever since the credits rolled out on the first game, and now that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has finally been revealed, fans are starting to get some of their burning questions answered. It may have been a brief reveal, but it was more than enough to create a hype that should last a long time.

Perhaps the biggest point of speculation among fans before the reveal was how Venom would be included afterwards. Marvel’s Spider-Man strongly implied that the iconic character would appear in a sequel. The trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 finally gave fans a taste of what Venom will look like in the game, and there was also the added benefit of knowing what it would look like. Venom’s growling voice is as intimidating as it has ever been in any game, and that is due to the talented Tony Todd who is the voice actor in Venom. He’s a big name for a big game, and he should turn out to be the perfect cast for one of the most anticipated parts of Spider-man 2.

Tony Todd’s resume before Spider-Man 2

Tony Todd’s name may be new to some players, but the actor has more than proven himself over the years as a huge talent in the film industry. One of his most prominent roles is in the fellow horror films where he plays the main character, and he has become an icon of the horror genre with his appearances in the Final destination series and Night of the Living Dead. Todd also has experience in the comic book world, having lent his voice talents to Flash TV show where he played the character Zoom. It is a staple in all parts of Hollywood, and Spider-man 2 looks like this might be one of his most exciting yet.

The importance of getting the right venom in Spider-Man 2

With all the anticipation around Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it also means that there is bound to be a lot of pressure on the game to perform well. Not only is this a follow-up to one of the most successful superhero games of the last decade, but the introduction of Venom is going to be a big step that could go very well or very badly. Venom is one of Spider-Man’s most beloved villains and one of the most recognizable characters in comics. It will therefore be crucial for Insomniac to master all aspects of his character. Fortunately, putting Tony Todd in charge of the character’s vocal performance should help a lot.

Many fans have already responded positively to Venom’s appearance. Spider-man 2, but its sound will be just as important. The general expectation for Venom is that he sounds like a monster, with a deep, growling voice that reflects his sinister eyes and razor sharp teeth. Tony Todd’s cast is perfect as the man has played monsters for most of his career, be it the Candyman or Flash‘s Zoom. He understands what makes an intimidating antagonist, whether physically or vocally, and that experience should perfectly translate into one of Spider-Man’s most intimidating villains.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 won’t be in the wild for a very long time, but Insomniac has already proven that it’s going all out for one of its most talked-about sequels. The Venom reveal alone might have been enough to carry the hype far into the future, but knowing just how much star power is behind the character only adds to the enormity of what lies ahead. Tony Todd will likely be in good company with the premiere’s already impressive voice cast. Spider Man game, and fans will find out what it brings to Insomniac’s version of Venom when the game releases in a few years.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is slated for release in 2023 on PS5.

