Actor Lance Gross offers his modern penthouse in Hollywood





After a decade in Hollywood, Lance Gross is ready for a change of scene. Actor Tyler Perrys House of Payne just listed his architectural penthouse at $ 1.125 million, $ 300,000 more than he paid in 2010. A modern mix of concrete and glass, the three-bedroom condo was designed by Clive Wilkinson, the South African architect who also worked on the design of the KCRW-FM offices in Santa Monica. It’s one of nine units at 10 Palms, a striking complex on Franklin Avenue wrapped in white stucco, sheet metal panels, and red cedar siding. Gross said architecture and design attracted him ten years ago. A large sky-lit room with oversized windows and accent walls anchors the house, and a floating staircase leads up to the dining room and kitchen. The nearly 2,000 square foot floor plan also contains an office, a master suite with wood ceilings, and a bonus room adorned with a baseball scoreboard. The unit includes underground parking, as well as a lawn balcony overlooking Hollywood. Originally from Oakland, Gross has appeared in several Tyler Perry productions, including Tyler Perrys House of Payne, Tyler Perrys Meet the Browns and Tyler Perrys The Paynes. Later this month, he is expected to appear in the Fox drama series Our Kind of People. Globl RED’s Kofi Nartey and Michael Joseph hold the list. This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

