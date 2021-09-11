Q&A: Actor Will Arnett on football (both guys), the Maple Leafs fandom, and a return to live sports

It’s not uncommon for Will Arnett’s children to find him in the family room at sunrise on a Saturday or Sunday morning, already hours after watching English Premier League football.

“They’re like, ‘Oh my god, there’s daddy, like right in there,’” Arnett said.

A 4:30 a.m. kick-off is a well-known fate of West Coast-based English and European football fans, like Toronto actor Arnett, who says that a Sunday spent on the couch watching his favorite football team. Premier League, Liverpool Football Club, followed. by his favorite NFL team, the New York Jets, is his happiest place.

This is why Arnett, who previously starred in “Arrested Development”, voices the main character in “BoJack Horseman” and currently hosts a podcast with fellow actors Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes called “Smartless,” in partnership with the service. streaming DAZN ahead of the NFL season. to help ensure that fellow Canadian sports fans “know DAZN has them covered this season – no matter what sport or team they follow, when and where they want it,” according to a statement released Thursday.

DAZN will broadcast all NFL games via NFL Game Pass, as well as NFL RedZone. It also owns the exclusive rights in Canada for each match in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

“When I found out what DAZN was doing in Canada, I was like, ‘This is exactly what I want,” said Arnett.

Here’s a little more of what Arnett had to say about his connection to both-guys’ football, his hopes for both of his teams, his longtime Maple Leafs fandom, and his return to Toronto to watch a game.

Canadians tend to think of the country as a hockey nation. What is your connection to the NFL and the Premier League?

Growing up, I watched a bunch of NFLs. It was a slow progression, being a Canadian boy and just obsessed with the Leafs all the time. Then you started watching the NFL on Sunday and you only got the games that we got over cable from Buffalo, so that would be the Bills, Giants, and sometimes the Jets. This is how I was like waiting, ‘I love this so much.’ This is where my love affair with NFL football began, and then when I was around 20, I moved to New York and became a full-fledged fan of the Jets. A long time ago. Don’t do the math, by the way.

It was thanks to a few friends, especially my writing partner (Mark Chappell) who is English, that I started to really get into the Premier League and European football. Once you start getting into the dynamic of this guy playing here and this manager being here, once I got into the drama I got hooked. And then the sport itself, and just pure athletics, is amazing.

You’re a Toronto sports fan, things start to get carried away here this time of year. What are you looking forward to on the Toronto sports scene this fall?

Of course, you know I’m a lifelong Leafs (Maple) fan, and I think like all Leafs fans, I can’t wait to see what happens this year. We had another difficulty in the playoffs and, I mean, it’s brutal. It’s really, really hard. I think it’s hard for everyone. I’m glad people are seeing this’ all or nothing ‘(Amazon Prime’s upcoming docuseries on the Leafs’ 2020-21 season, narrated by Arnett), which was some weird kind of punishment for having to recount the season, after that. But I really love the team and I think being a fan of a team that comes together or has those moments and doesn’t make it is really analog for life, in the sense that you have to keep getting up. . And it’s the ultimate, the Leafs did not win in my lifetime but we must continue. What are you gonna do, give up?

What are your predictions for Liverpool and the Jets this year?

The Jets, they are also in constant rebuilding, it seems. They’re constantly shifting pieces and trying to find that winning formula between a working quarterback and a coaching staff. If there was a magic formula everyone would use it so what is it? It’s obviously like a chemistry thing and they just haven’t been able to find this thing.

Liverpool you kind of hear them sniffing on the moves in the transfer windows, but they really haven’t done anything huge like some of the other European clubs. I think they’ve been pretty reasonable in sticking to this core of guys they have, relying on Mo Salah or Sadio Mané. I think they are going to give Jordan Henderson a new contract, he has good years left and I think the great Virgil (Van Dijk) is awesome and re-signs Alisson in the goal, I think now that they are solid at the back there, in the middle, they have a very good chance of making a race. They just need to score more goals.

With the return of live sports, do you hope to see some games this season??

I hope. Hope to come back to Toronto very soon, as I haven’t been back for almost two years now, obviously due to COVID, it’s just more complicated. Hope if I come back I will go. I also have to get to (UK) for work pretty quickly so hopefully I’ll catch up at Anfield and get in there and watch a game which would be amazing. If I could go to, what do they call it now, the Scotiabank Arena … and get to Liverpool, that would be amazing. Hope some time soon.