Seetimaarr bigger than Bollywood and Hollywood

Seetimaarr has overtaken Bollywood and Hollywood film to become the greatest opener of all time after the second wave of COVID. Gopichands Seetimaarr beat Akshay Kumars Bell Bottom and Shangchi by taking the biggest opening on Day 1 after the second wave.
The average is no ordinary feat for Seetimaarr as Akshay Kumar has a great craze while the Hollywood film Shangchi was one of the most anticipated films. Additionally, despite airing Tuck Jagadish on OTT on the same day, Seetimmarr scored some good attendance in theaters by gaining the upper hand.
The makers of Seetimaarr made a wise move in consciously avoiding the US release, as mass performers typically receive negative feedback from there. Led by Sampath Nandi, known for mass entertainers, Seetimaarr will have a great weekend at the box office. But how the film will be held from Monday in the services is to be seen.
Meanwhile, Seetimaarr is going to give a well-deserved return to the long-awaited Gopichand. And needless to say, with box office numbers shattered on day one, this was the biggest opener of his career.
