Kangana Ranaut in Ananya Panday: Here’s how CES Bollywood stars dressed for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021





The 10 day celebration marking the birth of Lord Ganesha started yesterday and Bollywood was in full swing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in the best possible way. We got to catch a glimpse of stars celebrating at home in simple casual outfits, while few chose to dress up to match the festival’s level of vibrancy. While each of them looked fabulous for the event, here’s a roundup of 8 celebrities whose fashion game was on the cards for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021. Ananya Panday Ananya Panday celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi wearing a set of bright yellow salwar matching the flowers of his decorations. Her sun-hued ethnic look featured lace details in the border and floral embroidery in white. She went for a simple look with oxidized chandelier silver earrings, a bracelet and a ring to complete her casual yet gorgeous ethnic look. The bright yellow color of his salwar kameez did justice to the grandeur of the celebration. The diva flaunted her makeup-free face with vermilion and chandan on her forehead. Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor looked more elegant than ever in her tangerine salwar kameez and gold jhumkas. We love her no-makeup look with her braids left open halfway. The Ek Villain star looked pretty in her subtle glamorous look for her celebration at home with all of her family. Kangana Ranaut Imbued with the accolades addressed to her for her brilliant performance in Thalaivii, Kangana Ranauts Ganesh Chaturthi’s look was utterly grand, luxurious and elegant. She chose a yellow salwar suit with a closed collar and floral print by designer ace Sabyasachi. Her see-through yellow dupatta featured a shimmering gold sequin hem. She adorned herself in heavy earrings and glamorous makeup with a rosy face, shiny nude lips, tiny bindi, and smudged nude eyeshadow. The diva completed her stunning look with her sleek center bun. Sarah Ali Khan Coolie No 1 star Sara Ali Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her mother looking majestic in a large white ethnic costume. A high-necked salwar dosed with gold embroidery, a matching dupatta and flared pants that sported gold diagonal stripe details sealed her perfect look. The diva’s festive look was embellished with gold jhumkas, a simple gold bracelet and manicure. Her makeup set was perfect with pops of blush, nude lips and a big white bindi. Kajol The evergreen actress Kajol looked regal in her yellow silk saree paired with a red blouse. Smoky eye makeup, red lips and a flawless base enhanced her glamorous look. She paired her large ethnic avatar with a gold choker, matching earrings, stacked ring and bracelets. She styled her hair into a neat bun and decorated it with fresh jasmine flowers. Kajol looked gorgeous in her vibrant saree for the festival. Genelia Deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh visited the house of Sohail Khan to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in their best light. The latter sported an OTT floral saree with exaggerated flowing sleeves while Riteish looked dapper in a matching kurta pajama set. Genelia’s dark red hair and oxidized jewelry amplified the grandeur of her lovely ethnic look. Shilpa shetty Shilpa Shetty celebrated the day with her adorable children in matching outfits. She chose an ethnic pink rani ensemble consisting of a kurta and kaftan style pants with pink bandhani print from Pink City and matched it with the pink outfit from Samishas. Viaan wore a similarly printed purple kurta with white churidar pants. The lovely family looked very happy and excited to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Kareena Kapoor Khan Bebo and her family opted for a simple house party wearing their casual pajamas. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a light yellow pants and shirt leading little Tim Tim whose clay murtis were also part of their pooja. While Saif Ali Khan wore his usual white pants and kurta, Taimur was all dressed up in a high-necked printed kurta and white pants. They looked simple and happy for their mini party. While each celebrity style did justice to their party mood, who do you think was best dressed for Ganesh Chaturthi? Tell us in the comments below. Also Read: Fashion Flashback: When Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Picked Sabyasachi Outfits For A Puja

