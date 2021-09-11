Vicky Kaushal’s Brother Sunny Kaushal Reveals Parents Told Mithai Toh Khila After Katrina Kaif Engagement Rumors | Bollywood





Sunny Kaushal has revealed her family’s reaction to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaifs engagement rumors. Last month, information about Vicky and Katrinas’ roka ceremony surfaced online. However, his team denied them. Vicky’s younger brother Sunny said the family laughed when they heard the rumors. Sunny said their parents also teased Vicky and jokingly asked her to treat them with candy. Speaking to SpotboyE, Sunny said: I remember Vicky going to the gym in the morning when the rumors started rolling in. So when he got home mum and dad humorously asked him, Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila from (We heard you got engaged, please offer- us candy). And then Vicky told them, Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (since engagement is imaginary, sweets will be too). We don’t know where it all came from, but we all laughed so hard because of it, he added. Vicky and Katrina have been linked together since 2019. While they haven’t confirmed they are in a relationship, they are often seen together at parties and even take vacations together. They are said to have celebrated the New Year together in Alibaug. Also Read: Can You Spot Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif In This Old Photo From A Fashion Show? Earlier this year, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor appeared to have confirmed that Vicky and Katrina were together. During an appearance on Zooms By Invite Only, he was asked to name a Bollywood relationship rumor that he believes is true. Vicky and Katrina are together, it’s true. Am I going to get into trouble saying this? I do not know. I think they’re pretty open about it, he says. Vicky has several films in the works. These include the biopic Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Takht and Sam Bahadur. Katrina, meanwhile, is currently filming for Tiger 3 in Turkey with Salman Khan. His other projects include Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa.

