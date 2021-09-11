Entertainment
5 Bollywood movies where toxic male friendships were glorified
Bhai nahi hai? might be just a phrase both in Bollywood and in real life that, despite its overuse, can make even a grown man cry.
Just this line is enough to invoke a thousand feelings in your brother, who may not express his love and loyalty to you in many words, but will be there by your side through thick and thin. Whether it’s relationship drama or beef with the boys in the colony.
And while Bollywood (as it does with every other relationship) has struggled to emulate such real-life bromance as it is in real life, it has had its own share of failures.
Like in a few movies where, in an effort to create pure, iconic, heartbreaking friendship goals, Bollywood has managed to create toxic, selfish, and problematic male friendships on screen:
1. Dostana
Sam and Kunal, who, although they were cast as lovers for half of the movie, ended up befriending to a point where people hailed the two for setting major friendship goals.
But didn’t they lied to each other about not chasing Neha, sabotaging each other’s plans, and playing at the other’s expense? What good friend does that?
2. Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety
Don’t get me wrong, the song tera yaar hoon principal of the film still moves us to tears, but which is not the toxic and overly dependent bond that Sonu and Titu shared in the film.
It’s good, if not great, to have a best friend who is supportive of you at all times. But no friend should be allowed to manipulate you and trick you into doing whatever they want. Especially if it means convincing your best friend to cheat on his future wife.
Seriously? I have to draw the line somewhere!
3. Kal Ho Naa Ho
First off, what’s Bollywood’s fixation on making two guys love the same girl, best friends? In what reality is this happening?
Because in real life, two guys looking for the same woman could be a lot of things, from enemies to indifferent, but never friends.
Especially the kind where one helps the other get the girl by becoming his love guru and giving her toxic gyaan As 6 din lady.
4. Pyaar Ka Punchnama
As much as people liked the movie for Calling Toxic Girlfriends, we hated it for not exposing toxic friendships. Like that of Rajat, Nishant and Vikrant who are all busy day after day perpetuating hatred towards all women.
Not once did any of the three friends resist their bullshit and ask them to calm down or maybe for a second to stop functioning from such a bitter point of view.
Were all for friends who can listen to a rant or two, but there must come a time when you can ask your friend to stop being so dramatic.
5. Kabir Singh
Kabir’s friend Shiva is hands down one of the best best friends Bollywood has made in his films, but yet he reeks of problematic conduct, especially in the context of his relationship with his friend Kabir.
A friend’s job is usually to watch over and support his friends. Everything that Shiva does wonderfully. But he forgets that as a friend it’s also his job to make sure his best friend doesn’t ruin his life or make some noticeably dire decisions.
Instead of giving him good advice, Shiva gets Kabir for smoke, coke, alcohol and even offers him to marry his own sister, although he knows how bad his friend was and bad behavior. If it’s not literally toxic, what is it?
