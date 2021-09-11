



Eye Makeup Tips To Take From The Young Bollywood Squad Photo credit: Instagram Did you know that you can turn heads with your eye makeup, even if you are wearing a plain t-shirt? It’s an era of new faces and new names in the film industry. Besides their acting skills, the new B-Town divas grab the headlines on a daily basis due to their style statements. But all makeup lovers will find that perfect eye makeup is no easy task. Makeup takes practice and a lot of inspiration. And to help you try out a different eye makeup for your night out today, why not take some fashion from B-Town’s young diva squad? From Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to Khushi Kapoor and others, discover how the Millennial Lot, which is constantly in the spotlight, pulls off their eye makeup game every day. How the new B-Town divas are perfecting their eye makeup game Ananya Panday Ananya loves her good doses of beiges and browns for her eyes. For one of her shoots, the actress opted for a beige shade for her eyes and opted for a light stroke of eyeliner and mascara. The actress perfected her eye makeup with deeply lined kohl. Sarah Ali Khan A touch of purple, teal, and pink and you may have all the gear you need to pull off this look. However, you may need a little practice. Janhvi Kapoor Don’t like to put a lot of color in your eyes? You just have to dazzle her! Pat on the back of your mascara as you’ll need a bunch of it to perfect this eye makeup like Janhvi. Make sure to use mascara on the lids and lower lids. Apply a little nude color to the brow bone and make it shimmer lightly. Khushi Kapoor If you like bold fashion, this thick blue eyeliner like Khushi Kapoor will surely be your choice. Gather all your confidence, put on some eyeliner, and walk in style as you try out this look. Tara Sutaria If you like smoky eyes but not too much, go for subtlety but daring like Tara! Liner, colors, mascara and get a look as beautiful as the Heropant 2 actress. What eye makeup did you like the most? Tweet at @TimesNow and let us know!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/life-style/article/janhvi-kapoor-sara-ali-khan-and-more-eye-makeup-tips-to-take-from-bollywoods-young-brigade/810617 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos