One actor, two big bees and a lot of experts: a week spent tackling the problems of the planets | Environment

At times under the early fall sun in Marseille, pre-pandemic life has felt incredibly close at the world’s largest conservation rally since the start of Covid. Scientists presented the latest nature research in person to colleagues they hadn’t seen in months, if not years.

Amid the excitement of the 4,000 people who met at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in the French port city, with more participants online, there was broad agreement that the conservation is experiencing a moment of opportunity, despite obvious challenges, and essential work has not stopped under lockdown.

From sharks to Hainan gibbons, from coral reefs to rivers, a myriad of projects were presented. Kenya unveiled its first wildlife census, which numbered 30 animal species and covered nearly 60% of its landmass; Costa Rica underlined its #stopanimalselfies campaign. There were discussions and debates on the Universal Declaration of the Rights of the River, Alien Species, Human-Wildlife Conflict, the Use of Smart Technology in Conservation, Genetic Engineering and much more.

Actor Harrison Ford was an unlikely voice to lead the call for leadership and unity at the start of the summit. After a long speech by French President Emmanuel Macron, the 79-year-old Star Wars star and environmentalist urged congress attendees to seek justice for mother nature.

We all know that the last few years have not been easy. It’s hard. It’s hard to be dedicated to such an urgent cause and not be able to get the strength to get the change that is badly needed, he said. We are ambitious for perfect solutions, perfect policies. No one has that luxury anymore. We have to get down to business. We have to make things happen. We have to get there now.

The IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille
About 4000 people from all over the world attended the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille. Photography: Guillaume Horcajuelo / EPA

Despite dire warnings about the health of the planet and the world’s failure to achieve a single UN goal to stop the destruction of nature, there were rumors that the pandemic has created a time when action is possible.

What will happen over the next eight years is so critical, said Costa Rica’s Environment Minister Andrea Meza. We only have this window of opportunity and its narrowing. If we don’t speed up, we’ll lose our chance.

How the world should change remains to be debated. Meza, alongside British and French ministers, is leading a campaign to protect 30% of land and seas by the end of the decade in a UN deal to be negotiated in Kunming, China , next year, a goal that was officially approved at Congress. She thinks this is the best candidate for a simple, unifying slogan that will focus international action and attract much needed funding for conservation.

But the 30% target is controversial. Indigenous communities fear this may legitimize land grabbing and human rights abuses, sparking hours of discussion about rights-based conservation in Congress. As Jennifer Morris, CEO of The Nature Conservancy, admitted: It can’t just be traditional protected areas. It must include indigenous peoples, with indigenous peoples at the table. Motions to protect 80% of the Amazon and support the rights of indigenous peoples have been adopted.

Others fear that the 30×30 slogan may distract from the need for urgent change in agriculture, invasive species management, pollution and resource extraction across the planet.

Liberty Leading the People - a live art installation at Congress
Liberty Leading the People, a living art installation calling for the protection of 50% of the planet by 2030. Photograph: Clement Mahoudeau / AVAAZ

Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, predecessor of Mezas, who oversees a multibillion-dollar trust fund that provides climate and natural finance to help developing countries stick to UN agreements, called for more inspiring leaders to intensify. We need rockstars, he said. Rodriguez doesn’t think the 30% target is ambitious enough. He wants countries to devote 1% of their GDP to halt and reverse the decline in biodiversity.

Many developing countries believe the financial burden should be on the industrialized countries of the north, Rodriguez says. The developed world should stop the dual agenda of conservation and sustainability while their companies exploit logging and mining. And they have to pay. Otherwise, in 10 years, all these people living in the south will be in the north.

During the congress, it was clear that old conservation issues had not gone away and that new ones had arisen in the context of the pandemic. Forest fires and drought are intensifying as the climate warms. Gaps in the data mean that we have little idea of ​​the extent of man-made destruction of the natural world. Much of the revenue from ecotourism has disappeared and the budgets of environment ministries have been slashed.

A meeting in memory of the 331 conservationists who died in 2020
A meeting in memory of the 331 conservationists who died in 2020, with 331 flowers to represent each lost person. Photography: IISB

For Rmy Rioux, director general of the French Development Agency, which helped lead discussions on the Paris climate agreement, attention must be paid to reorienting existing funding flows while making new commitments. We estimate that for one US dollar of subsidy that is positive for nature, you get eight that are detrimental, he said. In the Paris agreement, we have included three objectives: mitigation, adaptation and financing. The transformation of the financial sector is an end in itself. It must be the same for nature.

During the congress, financiers, ministers and government representatives ensured the return of ambitious commitments and environmental jargon, with solutions based on nature, health and natural capital, so many phrases in the fashion.

Meanwhile, the IUCN presented updates to its Red List of Threatened Species, with the Komodo dragon, sharks and rays and related wildlife in decline, but tuna species are doing better. Delegates voted Razan al-Mubarak, head of the Abu Dhabi environmental agency, as the new president and a series of motions were passed, including one calling for a ban on deep-sea mining.

Jean and Janique Moritz disguised as bees to raise awareness of the plight of insects
Jean and Janique Moritz disguised themselves as bees to raise awareness of the plight of insects. Photograph: Phoebe Weston / The Guardian

A return to the absurd also in the thematic spaces of nine rooms in the shadow of the Stade Vlodrome: an activist disguised as a rat quietly observing a political debate on French conservation; a couple disguised as bees relaying the importance of pollinators.

Ford said a generation of young environmentalists will soon lead the changes, helping to correct the failures of previous generations.

Reinforcements are on their way, he told Congress. They’re sitting in lecture halls now, venturing out into the field for the very first time, writing their theses, leading walks, organizing communities, learning how to turn passion into progress and potential into power. But they are not there yet. In a few years, they will be there.

In the meantime, many of those gathered in Marseille will look to Cop26 in Glasgow in November, where environmentalists will pay close attention to the impact of the climate emergency on nature and the crucial role of biodiversity in the health of the world. planet.

Find more coverage on the Age of Extinction here and follow the biodiversity journalists Phoebe weston and Patrick greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features

