One actor, two big bees and a lot of experts: a week spent tackling the problems of the planets | Environment
At times under the early fall sun in Marseille, pre-pandemic life has felt incredibly close at the world’s largest conservation rally since the start of Covid. Scientists presented the latest nature research in person to colleagues they hadn’t seen in months, if not years.
Amid the excitement of the 4,000 people who met at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in the French port city, with more participants online, there was broad agreement that the conservation is experiencing a moment of opportunity, despite obvious challenges, and essential work has not stopped under lockdown.
From sharks to Hainan gibbons, from coral reefs to rivers, a myriad of projects were presented. Kenya unveiled its first wildlife census, which numbered 30 animal species and covered nearly 60% of its landmass; Costa Rica underlined its #stopanimalselfies campaign. There were discussions and debates on the Universal Declaration of the Rights of the River, Alien Species, Human-Wildlife Conflict, the Use of Smart Technology in Conservation, Genetic Engineering and much more.
Actor Harrison Ford was an unlikely voice to lead the call for leadership and unity at the start of the summit. After a long speech by French President Emmanuel Macron, the 79-year-old Star Wars star and environmentalist urged congress attendees to seek justice for mother nature.
We all know that the last few years have not been easy. It’s hard. It’s hard to be dedicated to such an urgent cause and not be able to get the strength to get the change that is badly needed, he said. We are ambitious for perfect solutions, perfect policies. No one has that luxury anymore. We have to get down to business. We have to make things happen. We have to get there now.
Despite dire warnings about the health of the planet and the world’s failure to achieve a single UN goal to stop the destruction of nature, there were rumors that the pandemic has created a time when action is possible.
What will happen over the next eight years is so critical, said Costa Rica’s Environment Minister Andrea Meza. We only have this window of opportunity and its narrowing. If we don’t speed up, we’ll lose our chance.
How the world should change remains to be debated. Meza, alongside British and French ministers, is leading a campaign to protect 30% of land and seas by the end of the decade in a UN deal to be negotiated in Kunming, China , next year, a goal that was officially approved at Congress. She thinks this is the best candidate for a simple, unifying slogan that will focus international action and attract much needed funding for conservation.
But the 30% target is controversial. Indigenous communities fear this may legitimize land grabbing and human rights abuses, sparking hours of discussion about rights-based conservation in Congress. As Jennifer Morris, CEO of The Nature Conservancy, admitted: It can’t just be traditional protected areas. It must include indigenous peoples, with indigenous peoples at the table. Motions to protect 80% of the Amazon and support the rights of indigenous peoples have been adopted.
Others fear that the 30×30 slogan may distract from the need for urgent change in agriculture, invasive species management, pollution and resource extraction across the planet.
Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, predecessor of Mezas, who oversees a multibillion-dollar trust fund that provides climate and natural finance to help developing countries stick to UN agreements, called for more inspiring leaders to intensify. We need rockstars, he said. Rodriguez doesn’t think the 30% target is ambitious enough. He wants countries to devote 1% of their GDP to halt and reverse the decline in biodiversity.
