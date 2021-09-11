Destination Donuts moves to Clintonville





The donut destination will soon be Clintonville. After six and a half years of operation, North Markets Destination Donuts will go it alone, opening a physical store at 3519 N. High St. In the end, that was a long-term goal we were working towards, says owner Heather Morris. It was the right time, the right kind of opportunity situation. Morris says they’ve looked at a number of places, but Clintonville always had a soft spot in her heart because that’s where she grew up. It is also a community known for showing love to its local businesses. Covering an area of ​​900 square feet, the new window will double the Destination Donuts space in the North Market. Donut lovers will find the same rotating selection of delicious donuts at the Clintonville storefront (typically 8 varieties and one nibbler flavor per day), along with a few new additions. We were always going to stick with donuts as a staple, but hopefully bring gluten-free options down the road, Morris says. There will be coffee, orange juice, tea and more to wash it all down. Destination Donuts will continue to deliver its wares to other local cafes, but the new space also offers new opportunities, like doing more catering, Morris says. Monday October 11 will mark the end of Destination Donuts at the North Market, 59 Spruce Street. We do not yet know what could replace it on the market. It will be a quick turnaround as the new Clintonville store is slated to open at the end of October. Destination Donuts takes over the former home of Colonial Candy. The confectionery headed north into the neighborhood, recovering at 3620 N. High St. as a primarily pick-up and delivery operation. Destination Donuts schedules are still being finalized, but there will be plenty of early morning donut access with a likely start time of 7 a.m. For more information visit destinationdonuts.com.

