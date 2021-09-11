Aditya Chopra’s “Saathi Card” will help Bollywood daily workers amid the Covid crisis





In Mumbai, filmmaker Aditya Chopra on Saturday launched the ‘Saathi Card’ initiative to extend his support to daily workers in the Hindi film industry and their families amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Saathi map has been modeled on the lines of an internationally recognized policy concept as “universal basic support”. As part of the initiative, the filmmaker’s Yash Chopra Foundation will provide workers with health insurance, tuition allowance, rations, annual health checks, among other benefits, according to a press release issued on behalf of the filmmaker. . Akshaye Widhani, senior vice president of Chopra’s production banner, Yash Raj Films (YRF), said the Saathi Card initiative is their way of helping the people who are the backbone of the film industry.

“At Yash Raj Films, we not only think about responsive giving, but rather it is a more strategic thought process and action plan to create lasting impact in the lives of our beneficiaries. “In the times to come, we will be expanding the reach of this support to improve the quality of life for this part of our community,” Widhani said.

The Yash Chopra Foundation, through its Saathi initiative, reaches out to members of the Hindi Film Industr https://t.co/8NUyABUDmW – Yash Raj Films (@yrf) 1620383442000 Anyone, who is a registered member of the Hindi Film Federation in Mumbai, is 35 years of age or older and has at least one direct dependent, is eligible to apply for the Saathi card, the press release said. Cardholders will be able to use it for healthcare, including health insurance for up to Rs two lakh, free annual check-ups and a reduction on drug bills and treatment services. Workers can also use the card to support their children’s education as YRF provides an allowance for tuition, stationery and uniforms, in addition they can also use the card to purchase rations, he says. . In the past, Yash Raj Films has taken many steps to help day workers. The production house recently launched ‘Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative’ to provide minimum basic support to thousands of workers and initiated the transfer of Rs 5,000 to women and older people in the industry. Chopra also has a plan in place to vaccinate Hindi film fraternity workers and provide them with financial support during the forced lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic. PTI KKP RB RB

