Actor Sai Dharam Tejs’ condition is stable





Doctors said no immediate surgery was needed.



Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tejs’ health is said to be stable and all major organs are functioning well, Apollo hospitals said on the morning of September 11. On the evening of September 10, the actor was in a traffic accident in Madhapur after his sports motorcycle skidded. He sustained injuries and was quickly taken to Medicover Hospital for immediate medical assistance. From there he was transferred to Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills. He will continue to be on assisted breathing in intensive care for close controlled monitoring and further investigation will be carried out during the day, the hospital’s health bulletin said. The next medical update on Mr. Sai Dharams’ medical condition will be shared tomorrow. On the night of September 10, hospital management said there had been no major injuries to the brain, spine and major organs, based on preliminary investigations. He suffered soft tissue injuries and a broken collarbone, they said. They said there is no need for immediate surgery. Police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near Knowledge City in the IT hall when the actor, who is Megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew, was heading to Gachibowli from Jubilee Hills on his Triumph bike when he lost. control and the bike skidded. the road because of the sand on the road. As Friday is a public holiday due to Vinayaka Chavathi, there was not much traffic on the generally busy road. Mr. Chiranjeevi, his brother and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, producer Allu Aravind, director Trivikram Srinivas, actor Vaishnav Tej’s younger brother, cousin Niharika and other family members rushed to the hospital to see Mr. Sai Dharam. Cyberabad Madhapur Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and have launched an investigation. They checked video footage from surveillance cameras in the area.

