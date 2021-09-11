Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej stable after bicycle accident: La Tribune India





Hyderabad, September 11 Megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej, who was injured in a bicycle accident in Hyderabad, is stable, doctors at a private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, said. Apollo Hospital, in a medical bulletin, said Sai Tej is stable and all major organs are functioning well. “He will continue to be on assisted breathing in intensive care for close controlled monitoring and additional investigations will be carried out during the day,” said the bulletin published on Saturday morning. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew Sai Tej was injured Friday night after falling from a bicycle he was riding in Madhapur, the center for information technology. Police say the sports bike he was riding skidded and fell near Cable Bridge in the Madhapur area. He sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to nearby Medicover Hospital by a 108 ambulance, apparently in an unconscious state. The 34-year-old was then transferred to Apollo Hospital. Doctors said there were no major injuries to the brain, spine and major organs, based on preliminary investigations. He suffered soft tissue injuries and a broken collarbone. The actor was on his way to IKEA from Cable Bridge when his bike skidded and fell on the road. Deputy Police Commissioner (ACP) Raghunandan Rao said the bike skidded and Sai Tej lost control apparently due to the sand on the road. The police official said Sai Tej was wearing a helmet and was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. He sustained injuries above his eye and chest. A case was registered at Raidurgam Police Station under Cyberabad Police Station. CCTV footage of the crash also surfaced and went viral on social media. Cycling is the actor’s hobby. He travels by bike even though he has no filming schedule. As word of the crash spread, movie figures and fans of the actor wished for his speedy recovery. Mega star Chiranjeevi and other family members including producer Allu Aravind, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, actor Vaisshnav Tej, Niharika, actor Sandeep Kishan visited Apollo Hospital and visited are inquiring about the health of Sai Tej. Sai Tej is the son of Vijaya Durga, sister of Chiranjeevi. He made his acting debut in 2014 and has so far starred in over a dozen films. IANS

