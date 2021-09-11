Saif Ali Khan captures Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor as they spend time together, Ranveer Singh sends ‘love’ | Bollywood





Actress Karisma Kapoor posed with her actress sister Kareena Kapoor in a monochrome photo. Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared the moment captured by actor Saif Ali Khan and thanked it. In the photo, Karisma Kapoor sat at a study table in a room as she turned sideways and posed with her face in her hand. Kareena Kapoor behind Karisma on a chair on a balcony. Sharing the post, Karisma wrote: “Thank you saifu for this wonderful memory, can’t wait to post it love #family #cherishedmoments #fortunenights #sistersarethebest.” Reacting to the photo, Amrita Arora wrote: “Great photo”. Zahan Kapoor said: “Nice picture !!!” Saba Ali Kha commented: “Beautiful women. Ranveer Singh wrote: “Love”. + Karisma Kapoor often shares photos with family and friends on Instagram. Recently, she reposted a photo of Kareena, featuring the sisters with their parents – Randhir Kapoor and Babita. The family gathered for lunch at the Bandra residence in Randhir. Karisma captioned the post, “Family time #saturdaylunch #repost @kareenakapoorkhan … My world @therealkarismakapoor @dabookapoor #babitakapoor.” + Recently, Karisma shot a commercial with Kareena and filmmaker Punit Malhotra. “Always a special shoot with bebo… something exciting is coming soon,” she wrote on Instagram. Karisma was last seen onscreen in her debut Mentalhood web series, released in 2020. Read also | Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor get together for a cute family photo: “My world” Meanwhile, Kareena is set to make her producer debut with director Hansal Mehta’s yet to be titled thriller. She will also star in the film and co-produce it with Ekta Kapoor. Recently, she launched her book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which reunites her with Aamir Khan. Besides Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the film. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, which starred Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

