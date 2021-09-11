Sushmita Sen becomes photographer for girls Renee Sen, Alisah. See photo | Bollywood





Actress Sushmita Sen gave a glimpse of her two daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, in a new post shared on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a photo the two sisters posed together as she clicked on their photo. In the photo, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, were smiling as they sat inside their home. Alisah rested her head on Renee’s back as she hugged her from behind. Renée was holding Alisah’s hands in the photo. Sushmita, who was standing outside on their balcony, smashed them through a glass window that separated the room. Its reflection was also visible in the glass. Sushmita wore a black tank top paired with matching shorts, Renee wore a long sleeve t-shirt, and Alisah wore a red and white striped dress. Sushmita captioned the photo: “Sometimes a photo can reflect the very heart of its essence !! forever #inlove body, heart & soul #maa i love you guys !!! #duggadugga.” + Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Recently, the two sisters celebrated their birthdays. Sushmita shared posts on Instagram. On Renee’s 22nd birthday earlier this month, Sushmita shared her photos and captioned them: “#faceoflove Happy birthday my first love @ reneesen47 We are 22 years old like time flies !!! Two decades of being YOUR Maa what an avalanche of blessings indeed !!! God bless you always with his best May you manifest whatever your beautiful heart desires !!! Last month on Alisah’s 12th birthday, Sushmita shared a music video and wrote: “Happpyyyyy 12th Birthday Alisah To Gods, the most precious gift and love of my lifeHapppyyyy Birthday my Shona Maa! ! Thank you for being born, you make this world a beautiful place by adding to each passing moment more kindness, kindness and love !!! I am so proud of you !!! Congratulations @ reneesen47 you have 12 years as didi what a magical journey We love you Alisah, God bless you with divine abundance May you always be nourished with love !! Dugga Dugga, Maa @rohmanshawl @ aaliyahsenb8 #partytime #family #friends #blessings #birthdaygirl #loveofmylife. “ Read also | Inside Renee Sen’s Birthday Party: Night Walk with Sushmita Sen, Coronas, and Red Velvet Cake. To concern Meanwhile, Sushmita made her comeback with the crime drama web series Aarya for which she won Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, and Raj Kapoor Award. She recently completed the second season of the series. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, Aarya is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show Penoza. Alongside Sushmita, the cast includes Chandarchur Singh, Namita Das and Sikander Kher.

