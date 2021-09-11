Hollywood makeup artist Shalini Vadhera sees need to simplify beauty products





Beauty and lifestyle entrepreneur and Hollywood celebrity makeup artist Shalini Vadhera believes the pandemic and lockdowns have been a homecoming experience for the makeup industry.

All over the world, women have remained confined to their homes and feel the need to declutter and simplify their lives in every way. This led to the concept of dual-use beauty, with makeup products also being skin care products, said Vadhera, founder and CEO of multi-million dollar cosmetics brand Ready Set Jet. She also focused on the multi-use aspect of her own product line when she worked with chemists to develop them over the past year.

Born in San Diego, California to Punjabi parents, Vadheras’ entrepreneurial journey began interestingly at the age of 19 and her father sent her to the Punjab to start a textile business with her uncle. However, the beauty and makeup industry in America had attracted her from childhood and this is where she would carve out a niche for herself. I had a passion for beauty and started modestly as a makeup artist in a counter of the Clinique cosmetics brand. Later, my career took off when I took a break from working on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno on TV, she recalls. Even as she was recognized as a celebrity makeover artist, working with big names in Hollywood such as Alec Baldwin and Jamie Lee Curtis, Vadhera realized the value of multicultural makeup and the importance of understanding different tones. of skin. Early in my career, I realized that all makeup was designed for Caucasian looks; and there was a huge need to help medium to dark skinned women seeking beauty advice in multicultural America. This is how I started working on the concept of global beauty as well as the power of beauty as a platform for empowering women around the world, says Vadhera, who moved to Los Angeles after marrying Tony Potts, a Hollywood television producer and presenter in 2008.

It is the global perspective of beauty that has given her an edge as a makeup artist, with many large companies seeking her as an ambassador, spokesperson and consultant for the multicultural aspect of beauty and lifestyle. Celebrating diversity for her also meant using international ingredients such as neem, coconut oil, and amla in her products.

Recently, Vadhera launched its Ready Set Jet cosmetics brand in India through the global store of the Nykaa e-commerce platform. It’s not just about launching my products, but also my beauty goal for a higher goal. Helped underprivileged girls by providing them with the tools to become experts in beauty and skin care, find employment in industry and eventually start their own business, across India, says Vadhera. For her, the role of global cosmetics entrepreneur and the philanthropic company Power Beauty Living, a social platform to support women, which she launched in 2015, go hand in hand.

