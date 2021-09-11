Earwig – The Hollywood Reporter

With his third feature film, the eccentric and deliciously made Ear piercing, French filmmaker Lucile Hadžhalilović confirms her status as the most singular author of arthouse cinema, shaping a rich and strange work that sits somewhere between Lynch, Cronenberg and a more sober narrative approach that feels strictly European.

“Body” is indeed the key word of a film which, like the director’s previous efforts, Innocence (2004) and Evolution (2015), explores the bodily horrors inflicted on young people – in this case a little girl forced to undergo a torturous daily routine in which her teeth are surgically replaced with ice cubes.

Ear piercing The bottom line

Squeamishly surreal.

Place: Toronto Film Festival (Platform)

To throw: Paul Hilton, Romola Garai, Alex Lawther, Romane Hemelaers

Director: Lucile Hadhalilovi

Scriptwriters: Lucile Hadhalilovi, Geoff Cox 1 hour 54 minutes

Why she has to do this, or even who she is, aren’t really questions that Hadžhalilović is interested in in this brooding bedroom piece that was created as part of the Toronto Platform competition. Viewers looking for an explanation should probably stay away, but those who wish to get carried away by the film’s laid-back pace and haunting aesthetic will find that there are few places like this in the cinema. contemporary.

“Earwig” is actually the nickname for the silently tormented man, Albert (Paul Hilton), tasked with looking after the girl, who is called Mia (Romane Hemelaers), in a lackluster Lynchian apartment located in an unspecified lackluster town sometime after WWII. This is also the title of the short story, set in Liège, by British sculptor-author Brian Catling, whose script Hadžhalilović and his co-scribe Geoff Cox have adapted, sticking close enough to a story that mixes the macabre to the surrealist.

Captured in hazy, underexposed footage by Jonathan Ricquebourg (The death of Louis XIV), whose cinematography here recalls the paintings of Belgian symbolists like Fernard Khnopff and Léon Spilliaert, the film establishes its strange scenario and setting from the first frame, with barely a line of dialogue offered for the sake of clarity. All we know is that Albert is Mia’s keeper at the behest of a blunt, threatening man who occasionally calls her on the phone for updates, making sure the girl’s frozen chompers do what they’re supposed to do.

Much attention is paid to the painstaking process by which Albert removes Mia’s teeth each morning, after they melt on a metal-backed filtration system that looks like the world’s most horrific retainer, to install a new set. fresh out of the freezer. Methodical oral surgery is performed with ultimate precision, as if the fate of the world depends on the perfect functioning of those little icy dentures. Sound designer Ken Yasumoto (who works with Hadžhalilović’s ex-partner Gaspar Noé) makes sure we hear just as well as we can see, with every click, scratching and chattering amplified to the max.

At one point, we learn that Mia needs to be fired, causing a spooky streak where Albert takes her out into the world for the first time and she tries to drown. Unable to cope with such developments, Albert goes to the local bar to drown too, except in beer, until he is accosted by a man who seems to know far too many facts about his life – including the trauma he suffered during the war and the death of his wife. Albert attempts to attack the man with a broken bottle, but accidentally plunges it into the face of a waitress (Romola Garai), whom he ends up permanently disfiguring.

It’s a lot to take in, and none of it makes sense sometimes, even all the time. But that doesn’t seem to be the point of Ear piercing, who relishes its strangeness until the bitter end, when the plot is finally tied but also torn apart. At almost two o’clock, it’s a bit heavy to manage – Lynch’s Eraser, which is close to this film in both style and spirit, is 89 minutes long – and you sometimes feel that Hadžhalilović is abusing all of its creepy tones and textures, but also losing its grip on the story.

And yet, it is this same refusal to play with the book that makes his work so unique. Like his previous films, Ear piercing works in a subtle way, enticing you with its direction and meticulous design, then providing a few flashes of real emotion – most of them backed up by a gorgeous minimalist score by Augustin Viard and Warren Ellis (of Nick Cave and the Bad). Seeds).

That might not be enough to make the film a cult hit, but it shows just how rare Hadžhalilović is among genre directors today, especially those specializing in body horror. Like a good surgeon, she works at her own pace, administering the gore and violence with extreme caution, killing us but doing it very gently. The knife cuts neatly but it cuts deeply.